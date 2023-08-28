Gazette staff
Sage grouse feed on the prairie west of Billings. Hunting season on the birds starts this Friday, September 1.
Police have contacted him multiple times and he is refusing to stop displaying his firearms.
Local and federal authorities arrested a Billings man suspected of brandishing a firearm on his property in full view of an elementary school.
Investigators have yet to announce a cause of death for 44-year-old Lewis Torres, as they are still awaiting a toxicology report from the Mont…
The Billings restaurant will be at 1020 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, Suite #1, near Scheels.
The man faces criminal charges of off-trail travel in a thermal area and being under the influence to the degree he was a danger to himself or others.
