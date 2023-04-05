The Billings Public Schools board of trustees have voted to choose Dr. Erwin Garcia as their next leader for School District 2.

Following a final round of interviews for each of its finalists during a special board meeting Wednesday night, trustees unanimously voted in favor of Garcia in large part to his commitment to improving special education in the district and his prior experience working in a larger school district.

Ahead of the vote, trustees said he would be a “fresh face” and found his comments on serving the district’s students “refreshing.”

“He has reminded me of what we’re here for and who our main customers are and those are our kids,” Trustee Tanya Ludwig said.

Currently an area superintendent of Houston Independent School District, Garcia will still need to negotiate a contract and accept the job. If accepted, he would succeed outgoing superintendent Greg Upham who will retire upon the conclusion of the school year.

The board also unanimously voted SD2 K-12 Executive Director Brenda Koch as their second choice if Garcia were to decline the offer.

In his present position, Dr. Garcia serves 53 campuses and 24,000 students in the context of multicultural diversity, poverty, and academic challenges. Before his current role, Dr. Garcia also served as a principal, assistant principal, and teacher.

Garcia emphasized his track record of improving under-performing schools in high-poverty communities specifically with bi-lingual and special education students.

“I know we can be the best district in the state of Montana,” he told the board. “Out of the 50 top schools in Montana, three are Billings schools. The highest performing school in Billings is (ranked) 16. That shouldn’t be the case."

Trustees asked the three candidates the same eight questions that included how they would manage the district’s current career pathways for students, their thoughts on implementing professional learning committees, their understanding of Billings education’s funding and how they would approach its current budget challenges, along with their approach to accountability and transparency in the district.

All three candidates visited with district schools and community stakeholders earlier this week and answered public questions the night before at a community forum held at the Lincoln Center auditorium. Questions submitted by parents ranged from what they hoped to accomplish in their first 100 days as superintendent, recruiting and retaining educators, school safety, improving education for special needs and bilingual students, and their thoughts on banning books.

Leading up to Wednesday’s meeting, members of the public had expressed their support for Garcia with some applauding his answers at the public meeting and others expressing their support both through the district’s online public forum and before the board at the meeting.

Before officially becoming SD2’s next superintendent, Garcia will need to pass a background check and negotiate a final salary with the board. According to GR Recruiting who conducted and facilitated the superintendent search, the base salary will be in the range of $205,000 along with a benefit package. The final salary will be determined based on experience, qualifications, and the board’s criteria.