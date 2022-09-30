School District 2 Superintendent Upham to retire at conclusion of schoolyear

Superintendent of Billings area schools, Greg Upham, announced Friday he plans to retire following the end of the 2022-23 school year. In an email sent out to staff and faculty, he stated he remains committed to the work of improving learning and making Billings Public School the best they can be.

Upham has overseen the district since May 2018, following a tenure as Assistant Superintendent in Helena.

The resignation comes following a year of controversy that included public backlash to emergency COVID-19 policies and an established school board policy regarding the age-limit of students able to graduate.

His announcement comes a day after reports of a federal lawsuit filed against the district concerning repeated harassment towards a Skyview High School student who was the victim of rape that allegedly went unaddressed for years.

This story will be updated.