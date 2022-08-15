Schools, donors and families face food security uncertainty ahead of school year

Food providers for Billings schools are feeling the financial crunch of recent price hikes, which could impact access to nutritious food for public school students this year.

Food-insecure families may face greater financial burdens as this year will also mark the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic when free meals will not be available to all K-12 students.

“We’re nervous,” Billings Public Schools Nutrition Services Director Sid Taylor said. “We’ve struggled in the past couple of years here as far as supplying enough goods, staffing and everything and everyone’s feeling that.”

Similar to before the pandemic, schools will take applications and use family income as a metric to qualify kids for free, reduce-priced, or paid school meals from July 1 through June 30, 2023. In Billings Public Schools this year, fully-paid breakfasts per week will cost $7.50 or $1.50 at the reduced cost. Weekly lunches are fully priced at $14.50 for middle schools, $15.50 for high schools and $2 at the reduced price for both. Prices are up slightly from 2019 where $6.50 was charged per week for Breakfast, $13.75 per week for elementary lunch, and $15 per week for secondary lunch.

This has some food providers concerned.

Dr. Virginia Lee Mermel is the founder and coordinator of both BackPack Meals and Teen Pantries through the Billings Public Schools Education Foundation. The programs provides supplemental nutritional meals both through pantries set up in individual schools and prepackaged meals sent home with children who come from food insecure homes.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for the groups’ services diminished with a consistent food source available to students throughout the schoolyear. Demand for BackPack Meals grew 30% in 2022 and the group is taking increased measures to prepare for the upcoming year through grant funding, donations and additional staff.

A certified nutrition specialist, Mermel has also conducted research highlighting food insecurity throughout Billings and Yellowstone County and notes there has been increased efforts recently to address this, but recent economic factors will likely compound these issues for the year ahead.

“Pick a subject, there’s a crisis,” she said. “We’re doing what we can with what we got.”

When gas, grocery, and housing prices increased throughout the summer, nonprofit organizations like the Billings Food Bank noticed a greater need for assistance from different demographics. Executive Director Sheryle Shandy said while she typically sees more families this time of the year due to school being out, she noticed more elderly and retired people coming to the food bank this year due to what she suspects are higher prices across the board.

Although gas prices have begun to decrease, people’s needs haven’t.

“They’re starting to come back down now [gas prices], but people are still really aware,” Shandy said. “They don’t want to have to wonder if it’s worth it to drive all the way down to a grocery store.”

The supply chain

As for food providers to the schools, different economic factors have left an impact. The food service Sodexo supplies all District 2 schools and suffered from staffing issues and late shipment arrivals from their supplier Sysco. Taylor, also the area general manager of Sodexo, admits these disruptions have led to substituted items, improvised orders or reshuffled shipment priorities.

He added that recent severe weather also factored into supply shortages.

“Whenever you see or hear about record rainfall in California or any fluctuations in the market, that comes directly back to us,” Taylor said. “Because that results in damaged crops that we order that can’t be used now.”

Despite the free school meal program coming to an end, there are both new and existing options available to food insecure families. Rather than renew the benefits granted through the expiring Families First Coronavirus Response Act, Congress opted to introduce a new option with the Keep Kids Fed Act that passed in June that and will provide new reimbursements for public schools with food insecure populations.

Additionally, the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) provides schools with high enrollment of low-income students free meals for all students. This is due to the neighborhood poverty level being high enough that the cost of processing free or reduced meal applications and collecting meal fees exceeds the cost of feeding all students. This year, Orchard, Ponderosa, Newman, Washington and McKinley elementary schools along with Riverside Middle School all apply for CEP meals.

“That was a big win for us,” Taylor said of the addition of Riverside this year. “All of the feeder schools that were already part of the program go directly there, which makes it easier on us and the families who are struggling.”

Along with previously available programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, the USDA updated its income eligibility guidelines for reduced price meals. Households with an annual salary of $13,590 plus an additional $4,720 for every family member is the new federal guideline for reduced priced meal eligibility. For free meals, annual income must be below $17,667 with an additional $6,136 per family member.

Mermel argues these new guidelines will still leave a large portion of Montana’s population ineligible that will still need food assistance. For a family of four, she points to what’s classified as a living wage for a family of four in Montana at $76,793 with one parent working and $104,000 with both parents working.

Compared to the wages set by Federal Poverty Level ($27,750) and USDA ($51,338) for the same sized family without factoring in common expenses, a large portion of Montana’s population wouldn’t qualify for assistance while still needing it.

“Frankly, given the huge gap between a living wage and the federal poverty wage at which people can receives some SNAP benefits, there are many families who will be at risk of varying levels of food insecurity this coming year.” Mermel said.

As far as what exactly the year will look like post-COVID measures, everyone is saying “wait and see.”

“We’re looking forward to get things back to normal, but we’re not sure how things are going to go,” Taylor said. “We’ll get there when we get there.”