SD2 board selects national firm for superintendent search

Billings School District 2 is one step closer to finding its next superintendent. With current Superintendent Greg Upham’s announcing his retirement this fall, district administration reacted quickly to begin the search for his successor.

During their regular board meeting Dec. 19, the SD2 board of trustees voted to select GR Recruiting as their official hiring firm to aid in the process of selecting their next superintendent.

Based out of Fountain Hills, Arizona, the state, regional and national search firm focuses on hiring K-12 educational leaders and have previously conducted searches in Billings and Missoula.

The district received four bids altogether that included Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates, McPherson and Jacobsen and Ray and Associates. District Board Clerk Craig Van Nice told the board he and the district’s human resources and business offices reviewed the bids and conducted interviews with all four firms which were then graded on a cumulative scale.

They ultimately recommended that the board approve GR Recruiting to perform the search based on achieving the highest overall score. GR Recruiting ranked third in cost, but first in experience, scope of services provided, and contractual guarantee respectively.

Van Nice added that that it was during the interview process where they set themselves apart from the other bidding firms.

“We thought they did a good job of engaging in that interview,” he said. “They did a good job of asking us questions that were relevant to some of the issues and other circumstances we’re facing in this district.”

A tentative timeline for the superintendent search attached to the bid projected a final candidate to be narrowed down and offered a contract by the middle of April.

With the overall pricing options concerned, Van Nice would go on to detail the district’s potential options with base fees for their work ranging from $18,000 to $24,500 and an all-in option that includes additional expenses ranging from $28,100 to $37,600.

With GR Recruiting edging out its closest competitor by only a few points, Trustee Russell Hall asked about the justification in spending upwards of $7,400 for a slightly better suitor. Van Nice reiterated the impressive interview from their representatives while adding that their list of guarantees were more favorable than other bidders.

Hall recalled the process for selecting former Superintendent Keith Beeman in 2010 that resulted in a short-lived and controversial tenure and expressed a desire for the board to not repeat that while having to pay for a third party.

Van Nice confirmed that this would not be the case with GR Recruiting's current proposal. It specifically notes that if a scenario like Beeman's removal were to occur within two years of employment, they would also conduct a new superintendent search.

“So, we’re saying that if we hired a superintendent and they were let go within two years, then the search would be at no charge except for expenses,” Hall reiterated.

Trustee John Von Langen then asked if any of the trustees were involved with or invited to any of the interviews. Van Nice replied that they were not.

The board ultimately voted 6-1 to approve GR as the firm with Von Langen being the only one to vote against it.