SD2 board suspends mask policy as new school year approaches

The Billings School District 2 Board of Trustees has voted unanimously to suspend the district’s face mask policy. They also agreed to schedule a special meeting next week to discuss ending their emergency declaration.

For nearly two hours, parents and SD2 faculty argued with the board that students were negatively impacted by mask requirements, that the masking policy was ineffective in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and the choice to wear masks should remain optional.

The upcoming special meeting will address the district’s emergency declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic which implemented the face protection action known as Policy 1905. The policy requires all staff, volunteers, visitors, and school-aged students to wear a face covering in any school building, regardless of their vaccination status. The superintendent is able to amend policy procedures like moving from mandatory masks to optional, which was implemented in February.

Parents and certain school faculty have opposed the mandates since they were first announced last August. Protests were held along with complaints and lawsuits filed against the district regarding the legality of mask mandates. During the meeting, School District Clerk Craig Van Nice provided an update and reported 1700 complaints with five pending appeals and two dismissed along with 14 active lawsuits.

The masking topic was not specifically included on the meeting’s agenda and the board planned to discuss the district’s Safe Return to School and Continuity of Services Plan to continue appropriating the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds for the 2022-23 school year.

Board Chairman Scott McCulloch said he heard from multiple people ahead of the meeting that Policy 1905 would be discussed. Shortly after the meeting began, McCulloch made it clear to those in attendance that the policy and its potential removal was not on the agenda and added that it was due to be reviewed by two committees to present to the board next month. He added that the board couldn't remove the policy during the meeting since there was no 48 hour notification to the public ahead of the meeting.

Despite making it clear to those in attendance that discussing the policy was not on the agenda, all public comments focused solely on the possibility of a mask mandate for the upcoming school year.

Commenters argued students’ education and mental health last year was negatively impacted by mask requirements, that the policy was ineffective in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and that the choice to wear masks should remain optional. Although the mandate moved from mandatory to optional earlier this year due to declining COVID-19 cases, there are renewed concerns it will get re-implemented since cases have increased in recent weeks.

“What you’re doing is unfair to the teachers, to the students and to the parents to string us along,” said SD2 teacher Kristen Richert.

Some also felt like the board has been intentionally avoiding the issue for months. Billings resident Luke Hudson argued emergency declarations by school boards under the Montana Code Annotated allowed districts to end them without a 48-hour public notification, since it typically applies to unforeseen emergencies like winter storms. He added that he believes misuse of the declaration has delayed the issue getting resolved

“MCA 20-9-8 is about finance. It’s not about masks, it’s not about emergency powers, it is how you get funded in case of lost time in school,” he said. “We’re acting like you can’t move it and you can’t deal with it and it’s because you’re playing a game with them… and so I hope the rest of the trustees will do the right thing and do what we’re asking tonight.”

While the board discussed potential procedures following the public comment period, Van Nice clarified that removing the disaster declaration would involve updating the district’s Safe Return to School and Continuity of Services Plan submitted to the Office of Public Instruction to reflect this change.

District 7 Chair John VonLangen pointed out that since the emergency declaration is mentioned in the plan which was included in the agenda and given a 48-hour notice to the public, it could be considered and actionable item for the meeting.

“The declaration of emergency is a subset of this plan, so it’s part of the plan that I feel was noticed to the community and should still allowed to be actionable,” he said. “The lining does say ‘actionable’ if you look at the agenda.”

It was then agreed that a unanimous vote under the district Policy 1310 would allow immediate suspension of a policy to be taken during that meeting. The vote to suspend Policy 1905 was unanimously approved by the board.

The decision was met with applause by those in attendance.

The board also agreed to meet next week for a special meeting with one agenda item to address the emergency declaration for the district. A date for the meeting has yet to be determined.