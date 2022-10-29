SD2 donates meals to Billings Clinic, calls for community to come together

Billings Clinic’s emergency department expects the unexpected. But, School District 2 gave them a different kind of surprise Friday with lunch and dinner.

The gesture comes nearly two weeks after a police-involved shooting incident that occurred in their lobby. In the days following the incident, SD2 Superintendent Greg Upham reached out to the clinic to let them know the community had their backs.

“When I saw the magnitude of the situation, I just felt that they need to know that we care,” Upham said. “They need to know that there’s another outside entity that’s watching and ready to help in any way they can.”

For the district, this help entailed a self-serve taco bar to all staff, a support card and Halloween candy. Upham toured the facility to personally meet and thank staff who were on shift the night of the shooting.

The simple gesture intends to reflect what he believes can be the start towards a solution: community support.

For Upham, this sense of support began during the 2019-2020 school year and the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Looking for a feasible way for the students to graduate by the end of the year, the district worked with Billings Clinic along with St. Vincent Healthcare and RiverStone Health to determine proper safety precautions and continue operations as safe as possible.

Over this year, the district would develop stronger bonds with both the community and health institutions through consistent communication that has since been maintained.

With an increase in violent crimes trending this year in the city of Billings, Upham felt a similar solution needs to begin across schools, hospitals, law enforcement and the community.

“So maybe this is a sign for all of us to throw our resources together,” he said. “Start to support each other as we’ve done, but start to approach this with a full-blown community perspective.”

‘We have to evolve’

Following the shooting, staff huddled to discuss what they had experienced and what could be done to prevent it going forward both short-term and long-term.

Given the nature of the work and possible circumstances, the emergency department is constantly adding new protocols and procedures to implement both over short-term and long-term periods of time, according to emergency department director Dr. Jaimee Belsky.

“Part of the things are what you have in place already and what else you can do so we’re putting all of that together to get better and safer,” she said. “Because when you stop looking for improvements, you start slagging.”

Within the last year, safety alarm buttons were issued to all staff, while X-ray rooms recently became designated safe-rooms due to their lead-lined doors.

Regarding staff mental health, an emotional app has been provided to all employees for private, remote mental healthcare services while safe rooms have been made available to patients. Plans for expanding psychiatric services for patients are currently in the works.

“The fact that we have to implement these kinds of measures is unfortunate,” Trauma and Emergency Manager Brad Vonbregan said. “But we have to evolve.”

‘It’s a community issue’

The hospital has also made efforts to promote increased safety drills not just for them but for other city services like Billings public schools. Belsky said the recent mental health declines stem from persistent pandemic effects and increased drug abuse.

She added that greater collaboration between institutions is needed. For counseling, she said work can still be done between hospitals and schools while treatment centers could potentially work in tandem for substance abuse follow-ups.

Upham agreed on both post-pandemic trends and the need for further collaboration. Although moods improved over prior years when school began this fall, escalations in students and adults have reportedly become more intense and frequent in schools.

Since these behaviors are often clinical issues that the majority of staff aren’t trained for, Upham said the burden has largely fallen on the teachers whose roles as both educators and motivators for the kids and are beginning to wane.

“We’re better [this year], but I think there are more anomalies presenting themselves than I think we anticipated,” Upham said.

Communal efforts have begun recently in Billings to address various trends on the rise including a city substance abuse coalition. During a recent conference with Billings police regarding the rise in city shootings, Upham realized that the problem went beyond one factor and that a solution won’t be found from a single entity.

“It’s a societal, community issue that only collectively and together we’re going to solve,” Upham said. “The police department’s not gonna solve this problem, the school district’s not gonna solve this problem…they’re [hospitals] not gonna solve it by themselves.”