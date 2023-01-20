SD2 school board votes in Dr. Roger Santala as its newest trustee

Dr. Roger Santala has been selected to fill the vacant seat on the Billings Public School board.

During a special meeting Tuesday night, four applicants were interviewed by current board trustees before voting on who to succeed former trustee Mike Leo who resigned last fall. Other candidates included local parents and business owners Ann Lewis, Clementine Lindley and Andrea Nemitz.

Among the questions asked of each candidate was how they would gather information and make decisions for the board, their understanding of the district’s budget and how they would allocate funds, their views on change, how they would work with the teachers union, and their current thoughts on the district’s state of public education.

Another question posed was how exactly they would approach conflict and handle contentious issues, following a year where the board had to make highly publicized decisions on COVID-19 mask requirements and age-out limits in the district’s schools. Each answered that they would do their best to listen to and understand the parents’ perspectives respectfully while also consulting the other members of the board before making any decisions.

Santala, 77, has lived in trustee district No. 6 since moving to Billings in 1987 and expressed his interest in public education in his application. He said that he would bring a unique perspective to the board since he had attended eight different public schools throughout his childhood, raised three sons in three different communities and served on Senior High School’s school quality committee shortly after moving to Billings.

Santala has worked as an oncologist at Billings Clinic since 1987 and is currently practicing one day per week.

When asked what unique qualities he’d bring to the board, he answered that his perspective and life experiences, along with understanding the value to society that public education provides, made him a suitable candidate.

“I have enough of an interest in the area to try and work to make that happen,” he told the board on improving the district. “I have both the time and the energy to commit to the project.

In his application, he expressed that the biggest issues facing the district are recouping educational losses students suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic and addressing staffing issues regarding recruitment and retention. He added that he expects deferred maintenance to be a budgetary issue going forward and that he would expect critical background information to be made available to both the board and the public for evaluation.

Following the interviews and a brief discussion on all the candidates, it was put to a vote by the trustees where Santala received five votes, Nemitz two and Lindley one.

Despite receiving a majority vote, Santala’s tenure on the board may be short-lived as he is only voted in through the end of the term in May. After which, he will need to be successfully voted in through a public election.

Among the tasks he'll be taking on immediately include possibly adjusting the school calendar ahead of the 2023-24 schoolyear and helping to select the district's next superintendent in April.

Ahead of the vote, board members expressed appreciation for everyone who applied and endured the public interview process and added that they all possessed qualities valuable to the board. Trustees also encouraged all the applicants to run in the upcoming May election.

“I just think that he has something to contribute, with his experience and background, that no one else has,” trustee Janna Hafer said of Santala. “But I would encourage all four of you to run in May.”

Santala's first action with the board will come next Monday at the board's monthly regular meeting 5:30 at the Lincoln Center.