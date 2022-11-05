Second physician assistant program opens in Montana

Carroll College in Helena announced plans for a new graduate-level physician assistant program on Thursday. Once it begins in Fall 2025, it will be the second program of its kind in Montana.

The 27-month program will include 12 months of clinical student training on the way towards a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies upon completion.

“Carroll’s new physician assistant program will serve the growing health care needs across Montana and especially rural areas,” said Carroll College President John Cech at the announcement. “Building on our highly successful undergraduate nursing, pre-med, allied health and health sciences programs, a graduate-level physician assistant program is a natural progression for the college and a strong fit for the mission of Carroll College in serving others.”

To date, the only other accredited Montana PA program in the U.S. is Rocky Mountain College in Billings. In 2019, Rocky expanded its 26-month program to include 48 slots.

The program to date has been successful with 2019 statistics showing students with a 98% first-time pass rate on a national certification exam, and 100% of graduates placed in jobs within six months after graduating.

The school continually gets an average of 800 applications internationally per year for the program, according to Rocky Mountain PA Program Director Carrie Hall. Due to class and rotation limitations and a need for more qualified workers, she welcomed the addition of Carrol College’s program to train more PAs.

“Providers are passionate in the state, when it comes to bringing in learners,” Hall said. “[So] If there are more people that want to come in and help, absolutely.”

In its 2022 October Postsecondary Workforce Report, the Montana Department of Labor and Industry highlighted the need for more PAs across the state. According to the report, Montana has a demand for twice the number of available PAs with 36 graduates from Rocky over the last four years and between 40 to 70 workers needed per year to meet job projections. The department currently projects 67 annual openings for PAs through 2030 with as many as 38 new graduates needed per year.

The field is fast becoming a coveted position across the country with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projecting a 28% growth for the PA field by 2031. US News and World Report projects the field as the third best occupation overall and the second best in health care fields in 2022.

According to the MTDLI report, PA graduates from Rocky Mountain earn $94,610 in median income in their first year with an annual percentage growth rate of 4% annually, reaching over $136,000 in 10 years.

Where Montana currently struggles in the field is its retention rate. Only 40% of PA graduates stay for work after graduation, which is less than the average for masters and doctoral programs. Hall said this is the result of insufficient rotational programs in the state and those who go on to earn their doctorate choose to remain in the community where they complete their residency.

She added that a lack of physicians also limits the opportunities to fill open PA positions since they require someone in that position who oversees them.

“If you don’t have a supervising position in Scobey, you can’t get a PA to come out there and that’s the case with a lot of rural areas in Montana,” Hall said.

The ultimate solution to solving the workforce shortage in the medical field comes in continuing to establish programs like Rocky and Carroll’s, Hall said, along with additional clinical rotations and residencies, which becomes tricky due to the years-long accrediting process.

Both universities have taken the first steps to address this with Rocky beginning a PA Doctorate program in 2020, which opens up opportunities for promotions into leadership or management positions, and Carrol College partnering with St. Peter’s Health to construct a clinic on the southwest corner of their campus to house the PA program. The plan comes as part of Carroll’s five-year strategic plan to enhance its academic presence that includes a master's of social work and an accelerated nursing track introduced in the last two years.

“Carroll College has a strong tradition of leading the nation in preparing students for medical school,” said Rich Rasmussen, president and CEO of the Montana Hospital Association at the announcement. “Now that same commitment to preparing students for medical school will be leveraged to graduate physician assistants ready to deliver high quality care in Montana. Carroll’s deep commitment to our state and longstanding relationship with hospitals across the state will help fill the needed gap for physician assistants and help solve a critical workforce shortage.”

Carroll’s inaugural PA class is set to receive 34 students in fall 2025. Carroll will begin searching for a Founding Program Director by summer 2023.