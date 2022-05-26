Senate agrees to vote on toxic exposure bill for veterans

More than 3.5 million veterans suffering from exposure to toxic burn pits and Agent Orange will get their day on the Senate floor June 6 when lawmakers take up a bill granting medical treatment for health problems stemming from toxic exposure during military service.

U.S. Sens. Jon Tester of Montana and Jerry Moran of Kansas called the bill an historic step in recognizing a major cause of veterans’ health problems dating back some 50 years to the Vietnam War. Tester, a Democrat is chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs. Moran, a Republican, is ranking member.

It’s estimated by the Department of Defense that 3.5 million combat veterans were exposed to toxic trash fires and other sources of toxic emissions. Of those combat vets, roughly a third don’t have coverage, in large part because health problems often don’t surface until years after service. The five-year window for reporting problems is frequently closed before veterans know they’re in trouble.

“This bill will address decades of inaction and failure by the U.S. government to do the right thing by delivering toxics-exposed veterans their long-overdue health care and benefits. This bill spans generations of veterans and expands the presumption of Agent Orange exposure for those who served in the Vietnam era, and new conditions service-connected to Agent Orange, including hypertension,” Tester said during a Thursday press call.

Moran, a Republican called the legislation, several years in the making, an example of Republicans and Democrats working together for veterans. The full Senate is scheduled to vote on the bill June 6.

“That is an example of Republicans and Democrats coming together to make sure that our veterans, those who served in this case particularly in Iraq and Afghanistan — and our veterans who served in Vietnam, those who are exposed to toxic stuff, substances through burn pits, through Agent Orange — finally will have a path at the Department of Veterans Affairs to receive benefits and health care for the damages they encountered,” Moran said.

The cost of the Senate bill is he still being determined. A similar bill in the U.S. House was estimated to cost $300 billion over 10 years as Veteran’s Affairs health facilities were to increase staff and equipment necessary to handle a patient load presumed to be in he millions.

The Honoring our PACT Act wasn’t as easily passed by House lawmakers in March. The bill drew unanimous support from Democrats, but only 34 Republicans passed the bill. Some Republicans didn’t like the price of the bill, which was opposed by 174 GOP lawmakers, including Montana’s only representative, Rep. Matt Rosendale.

The Senate will need at least 60 supporting votes to pass its version of the bill, the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022. Robinson was in the Ohio National Guard when he served in Iraq and Kosovo. He died on 2020 from illnesses stemming from toxic exposure.

Tester will meet with Veterans Affairs officials in Billings on Friday to discuss the bill.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.