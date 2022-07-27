Senate's $280 billion tech bill benefits Montana businesses

The $280 billion high-tech manufacturing and research bill passed by the Senate Wednesday is expected to foster growth in Montana.

Scripted to the ween the U.S. tech industry from dependence on foreign-made semiconductors, the CHIPS and Science Act makes a $52 billion investment in the domestic semiconductor manufacturing industry, including upstream services likes those provided by tech manufacturers in Bozeman, Butte and Kalispell.

“Fundamentally, more manufacturing of semiconductors in the U.S. will be a benefit to us,” said Chuck Sutton, vice president of sales and marketing at REC Silicon, which has a facility near Butte.

The bill passed on a 64-33 vote with both Montana senators, Jon Tester, a Democrat, and Steve Daines, a Republican, in support of the spending. Sutton said he worked with both senators on issues important to the company’s operations in Montana.

REC’s manufacturing facility near Butte is the world’s largest supplier of silane gas and other specialty gasses used in semiconductor production. The plant employs roughly 200 people. Butte operations have been a bright spot for the company as U.S.-China trade disputes shut the door on American polysilicon sales to solar panel manufactures in China, a problem that started with Obama-era tariffs on cheap Chinese solar panels, then worsened under the Trump-era U.S.-China trade war.

By 2018, the U.S. Trade Representative was imposing 25% tariffs on semiconductor products from China, as China retaliated with tariffs of its own. It was during this period that REC’s polysilicon operation in Moses Lake, Washington had to close.

Challenges posed by China tech manufacturing continue to drive U.S. policy. Worries about American overdependence on semiconductors produced in China were at the root of the CHIPS and Science Act. Daines noted in a press release following the Wednesday vote that the United States share of semiconductor production had shrunk to 12% by 2020, down from 37% in 1990.

Meanwhile, China’s share of semiconductor production is trending upward, expected to hit 24% by the end of the decade, as its government is directly subsidizing development of the industry with $1.4 trillion between 2020 and 2025, according to a report published earlier this year by the Foundation For Future Supply Chain.

Global manufacturing and shipping challenges stemming form the COVID-19 pandemic made the United States’ dependence on foreign semiconductors painfully obvious. In April, speaking Lee Montana Newspapers and other Rocky Mountain media, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the nation’s manufacturers had a five-day supply of semiconductors.

“Even more alarmingly, 90% of the world's most sophisticated chips are made in Taiwan, actually a single company in Taiwan. It is those chips that we need for military equipment, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, communication devices, and they're almost all made in Taiwan. Our extreme dependence on other countries for semiconductors means that we're very vulnerable.”

In June 2021, COVID shutdowns at the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer in Taiwan choked global supply of computer chips.

There are signs that U.S. tech is preparing for a manufacturing surge if the CHIPS and Science Act is signed into law by President Joe Biden. The bill needs to pass through the House as approved by the Senate. An earlier version passed by the House was more than the Senate could muster the required 60 votes to pass.

At June’s end, semiconductor manufacturers Intel, TSMC and Global Foundries signaled they would scale back plans to expand manufacturing if the CHIPS and Science Act didn’t pass. The Wall Street Journal reported that Intel’s $20 billion investment in Ohio chip manufacturing was on hold until Congress took action. Applied Materials, which employs more than 600 people in Kalispell, is a primary supplier for Intel. In May, AM cut the ribbon on a former Shopko building where it plans to add 200 workers.

REC is optimistic that tech manufacturing is scaling up. Sutton said the company’s facility in Moses Lake is reopening, a process requiring restaffing the plant with 75 workers initially, with 100 more to follow as production improves. Domestic demand for polysilicon is an important part of the reopening, more specifically U.S. demand for next-generation lithium batteries in electric vehicles. Next-gen lithium batteries use polysilicon to store energy, which means longer travel distances between charges for electric vehicles.

“I think you are going to start seeing it in the next couple years,” Sutton said of the next-gen lithium battery’s arrival. “If you look at Sila, they’ve actually bought space next door to us in Washington. Group 14 raised $400 million just a few months ago.”

Sila is a lithium battery materials manufacturer from Alameda, California that expects to produce enough material annually at its 160-acre Moses Lake campus for 100,000 to 500,000 electric vehicles. Group 14 is a Washington battery materials company.

It will take a couple years for the battery technology to prove itself for vehicle use, Sutton said.

The bill also spends $420 million over five years, via the Department of Energy, on university research in 25 “EPSCoR states, including Montana. EPSCoR, or Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research, funds science in underserved states. The current National Science Foundation data for EPSCoR research shows 15 projects funded at Montana universities, including nine at Montana State University in Bozeman, four at the University of Montana in Missoula and two at Montana Tech in Butte. In 2021, DOE awarded $3.3 million to MSU for next-generation battery research.

EPSCoR funding through the Department of Energy averages about $20 million annually. The CHIPS and Science Act more than doubles that annual amount for two years before stepping it up to $75 million and then $100 million in the final year.

In a press release, Daines said “Investing in American semiconductor production, innovation, STEM education and R&D is essential to strengthening our national security, reinforcing the United States’ position as a global leader and winning the race against China.”

Tester, in a press release, noted that the bill provides $800 million for renewable energy development, $1 billion for carbon capture and sequestration research, and $1 billion for modernizing the electric transmission grid.

“This bipartisan legislation is focused on two things: bringing good-paying jobs back to America and maintaining our position as the world’s leading economic power in the face of China’s efforts to dominate the global economy,” said Tester.