 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Sheriff seeking help in finding missing woman

  • 0
Sherri Richcerich

Sherri Richcerich 

The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating Sherri Richerich, who walked away from her home in the area of Green Acres Drive and Rudio Road sometime Sunday night.

She was reported missing early Monday morning.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“We currently have a search for her in progress using ground searchers and the helicopter,” Sheriff Mike Linder said in a statement.

“Sherri struggles with mental illness and may still be in the area or walked away, not knowing where she is,” the sheriff said.

Property owners in the area are asked to check their properties, buildings and vehicles, in case Sherri is on their property.

Anyone with information about Sheri’s whereabouts or may have seen her is asked to call the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office at 406-256-2929.

0 Comments
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden admin moves to implement further restrictions on air pollution

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News