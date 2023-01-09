Sheriff seeking help in finding missing woman

The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating Sherri Richerich, who walked away from her home in the area of Green Acres Drive and Rudio Road sometime Sunday night.

She was reported missing early Monday morning.

“We currently have a search for her in progress using ground searchers and the helicopter,” Sheriff Mike Linder said in a statement.

“Sherri struggles with mental illness and may still be in the area or walked away, not knowing where she is,” the sheriff said.

Property owners in the area are asked to check their properties, buildings and vehicles, in case Sherri is on their property.

Anyone with information about Sheri’s whereabouts or may have seen her is asked to call the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office at 406-256-2929.