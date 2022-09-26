Shootings in Billings over the weekend injure 3, investigations ongoing

Multiple recent shootings, including one downtown outside the Alberta Bair Theater during the season premier of the Billings Symphony, injured three people over the weekend, according to the Billings Police Department.

Last week, there were three shootings in two days.

On Friday this week, police reported that two men were fighting near the 1900 block of Burnstead Drive. Gunshots were fired and both men fled in opposite directions. Two people were detained before a third suspect turned himself in at the scene. A gun has not been located by investigators.

At around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police reported a group of juveniles pulled a gun during a confrontation on the 2400 block of 11th Ave North. The victim confronted the group while they were looking into his truck. One youth in the group then pulled the gun on him. All of the juveniles were located nearby in a stolen pickup. The suspect was remanded into youth services and the gun was confiscated.

Later that evening, two men were hospitalized following a shooting on the 300 block of North Broadway outside the Alberta Bair Theater.

Around 7:47 p.m., a 27-year-old male was shot inside a vehicle that then struck a 30-year-old man on a bicycle outside of the theater. Both men were taken to a nearby hospital with the driver suffering serious injuries and the bicyclist suffering critical injuries, according to a tweet from Billings police Sgt. Benjamin Beck.

BPD Public Information Officer Matt Lennick said Monday both investigations are currently ongoing and no updates were provided Monday.

Last Friday, early in the morning, a man was shot and hospitalized at the Terrace Apartments on North 25th Street in a dispute over a vehicle. Kylee Jo Tushka, 18, was arrested by police shortly after shooting the victim three time and running away. She was arrested by police and charged with attempted deliberate homicide and tampering later that day.

Later in the afternoon, two men attempted armed robbery with a rifle and machete in a parking area at the 4700 block of King Ave East Sept. 16. The suspects forced their way into an RV where one round was fired during a confrontation with the victim. Police were able to arrest both suspects a short time later.

The next day, a 37-year-old man was shot at the intersection of 4th Street South and South 30th Street on Sept. 17 who was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He refused to cooperate with officers and no arrests have been made to date.

Earlier that morning, two teenagers, including an 18-year-old man and 17-year-old girl, were shot while on the rims and taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. 18-year-old Nathan Prettyweasel was later arrested and charged with felony assault in relation to the shooting.