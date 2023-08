Axton "Bear" Burcham, age 8, gets his hair cut by barber Angie Granados, of Angie's Barbershop on Sunday. Burcham was among 40 children gathering for the 2nd annual Shop with a Cop-Back to School Edition on Sunday. The event started at MetraPark with a lights and sirens parade to Scheels for a shopping trip, haircuts and lunch. Scheels opened early for the shoppers and provided backpacks filled with school supplies.