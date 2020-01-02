The planned shutdown of two Colstrip Power Plant units has begun, starting the wind down of one of the West's largest coal-fired generators.
Colstrip Unit 1 is no longer operating. Unit 2 is expected to shutdown Saturday, according to Puget Sound Energy, which splits ownership of the units with Talen Energy. The two companies announced last June the two units, which have operated since the mid-1970s, were uneconomical.
"Unit 1 shut down today and we understand that Unit 2 is closing Saturday, that it's burning through what (coal) is stockpiled," said Christina Donegan, Puget Sound Energy communications director.
Rumors about the units closing were churning early Thursday with word that both might close today. By noon, the Montana Republican Senate Majority had issued a statement from Sen. Duane Ankney, R-Colstrip, stating that Saturday "Colstrip Units 1 and 2 will be closed — with the doors dismantled and welded shut."
Thinking of my friends and family in Colstrip today as they shut down Units 1 and 2.#specialplace#specialpeople#greatmemories #colstrippride pic.twitter.com/UnDidNCrYA— Mark Ator (@BozemanAD8R) January 2, 2020
Units 1 and 2, with a combined capacity of 614 megawatts, employ roughly 100 workers. Units 3 and 4, each with a 734 megawatts of capacity, continue to operate, though four of the power plant's utility owners are planning to exit as early as 2025.
Talen Energy said Colstrip's oldest units coulld operate through Sunday.
"Because of market considerations, we generally do not comment on whether our units are operating, however at this time, the formal retirement date for both Units 1 and 2 is expected to be Jan. 5. The units will stop operating on or before that date when they run out of coal," said Taryn Williams, Talen spokeswoman, in an email to The Gazette. "After Units 1 and 2 cease operating, they will be put in a cold, dark, dry and safe condition. We expect this work to take several months.
As previously stated, Talen Montana aims to avoid a significant layoff of Colstrip employees and is committed to doing what is right by our employees. Because our employee transition plan is still being finalized, we are not able to provide further information at this time."
The shutdown has been expected since 2016 when the owners of Colstrip Power Plant settled an air pollution lawsuit filed against all four units by agreeing to close Units 1 and 2 no later than 2022.