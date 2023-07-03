Joyce Bonvillain says she’s voting for her opponent in the Billings City Council race to represent Midtown and the South Side on this year’s ballot.

She’s running to give voters more choices outside of the older, white and male demographic. And to prove a point.

“I want to encourage regular humans like you and me to get involved because people feel like there’s nothing we can do,” she said.

Although the Ward 3 hopefuls represent different demographics, their priorities for the city are similar. They all want to be involved in making Billings a safe, affordable and attractive place to live and planning for its future.

Kennedy, 65, decided to run for city council after two murders and a shooting happened within two blocks of his home. If elected, the Billings native plans to prioritize public safety, “fiscally responsible” budgeting and supporting seniors, veterans and those struggling with mental health issues.

The former school teacher now serves as the executive director at the Family Tree Nurturing Center in Billings, which provides education and support to prevent child abuse and strengthen families. He also helped raise money to build a shelter for victims of domestic violence.

“There’s a lot of folks who need our help,” he said. “I’m always pushing for a hand up not a hand out.”

Kennedy said it’s his 35 years of public service that distinguish him from his opponents.

Loveridge, 54, said the rising crime and drug problems now plaguing the city prompted his run for council, too.

In addition to focusing on public safety, Loveridge's priorities would include cutting taxes, making Billings a place more young people want to stay and attracting new businesses.

The council should be focusing more on addressing serious problems, such as affordability and crime, and spending less time talking about arts and parks, he said. Loveridge said his “fiscal awareness” sets him apart from the other candidates.

“I’m a Montana born and bred conservative,” he said.

West, 22, is studying art and education at MSUB. She figured running for office would be a good experience because she plans to minor in political science.

If elected, the Senior High School graduate said she’d work on creating programs to help low-income youth and look into ways to reduce the workload for police officers.

West said she believes bringing a sense of community back to Billings would help reduce crime.

“I want to make people feel like they belong,” the California native said.

West said she comes from a different perspective than her opponents because she’s younger and still deals with issues such as renting in Billings.

Choriki, 66, said he’s running for another term to continue working on challenges facing the city, such as rising crime and violence, planning for growth, climate change and the diminishing wealth of middle and working-class residents.

“You’d have to be an idiot not to be afraid for the future right now,” he said. “I understand the way you make change in a bureaucracy.”

He’s also working on ways to break the cycle of violence and prevent crime, instead of continuing to lock more and more people up in the already overcrowded Yellowstone County jail. Last week, Choriki and other local leaders met with national experts to look into developing a Family Justice Center in Billings. It would help to reduce crime and homicide rates and provide services for those affected by violence in one place, Choriki said.

The startup business and data consultant also wants to increase government efficiency through the use of technology.

Choriki grew up in Montana after his father, who is Japanese and his mother, who's Filipino Portuguese, moved here from Hawaii. The Bozeman native lived in New York City for decades before moving to Billings in 2012.

For Bonvillain, Choriki has been a model city councilman, listening and responding to his constituents and following through with action.

“We need more of Danny, not less of Danny,” the 47-year-old said. But, “I realize he’s not for everybody. So if you don’t want to vote for Danny, then vote for me.”

Bonvillain, a volunteer program coordinator for Planned Parenthood of Montana, said her opinions on the issues don’t make much difference. If elected, they’d be whatever the majority of her constituents want them to be.

“You’re their representative,” the Seattle native said. “We should be puppets for the people.”

Foote declined to be interviewed for this story.

Ballots will be mailed to Ward 3 voters on Aug. 23.

About the candidates

Danny Choriki

Occupation: Startup business and data consultant

Age: 66

Educational background: bachelor's and master's degrees in general and environmental psychology from Montana State University and City University of New York, Great Falls High School

Public service experience: Billings Association of Humanists president, Billings Unitarians chairman

Years in Billings: 11

Bill Kennedy

Occupation: Family Tree Nurturing Center executive director

Age: 65

Educational background: Master’s degree in personnel and guidance from Eastern Montana University, bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Montana State University, Billings West High School

Public service experience: Former Yellowstone County Commissioner, MSUB Foundation President, YWCA Billings, South Central Montana Mental Health Center, Area II Agency on Aging, Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee on Cemeteries and Memorials and many others

Years in Billings: 65

Charles W. Loveridge

Occupation: VIP Services president

Age: 54

Educational background: Studied business at Eastern Montana College, Billings Senior High School

Public service experience: MetraPark advisory board president, Billings Rotary Club, Citizen Police Advisory Board

Years in Billings: 54

Joyce Bonvillain

Occupation: Planned Parenthood of Montana volunteer program coordinator

Age: 47

Educational background: Bachelor’s in psychology from Seattle University

Public service experience: YWCA board member, Zonta Club of Billings

Years in Billings: 13 years

Magnolia West

Occupation: Studying art and education at MSUB, work study, Upward Bound Program

Age: 22

Educational background: Senior High School

Public Service Experience: Volunteer for Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools fundraiser

Years in Billings: 14