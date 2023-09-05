Gazette staff
Smoke from Canadian wildfires reduces visibility in the Billings area to 1 1/2 miles on Monday morning.
Both of the Billings men have been charged with two counts each of robbery.
The Pryor Creek Road fire threatened dozens of homes, but has only destroyed two outbuildings, according to BIA Crow Agency Fire Management.
Tyson Lee Garza, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of felony sexual assault in Yellowstone County District Court.
The 18-year-old went into the river to help pull others out of the water, but didn’t resurface.
The 87-year-old admitted to his role in both robberies, telling police he wanted an “adrenaline rush.”
