St. Vincent Healthcare launches ambitious plan to replace Billings hospital

Founded in 1898, St. Vincent Hospital in Billings is entering its next chapter: building a replacement hospital.

After a thorough cost-benefit review, the decision to build a replacement hospital was driven by the age of the existing facility and the investment required to modernize it. The replacement hospital will be built on the site of the existing campus, along North 27th Street, due to the central location and proximity to the airport and the I-90 corridor to best serve the community and region.

“What excites me about this project is the ‘why’ behind it,” said Jen Alderfer, president of St. Vincent Healthcare and the Montana Region. “We are doing this to elevate healthcare in our area for future generations of Montanans, building a healthier community for all of those we serve.”

The guiding principle in the new hospital's design is the patient and their needs both now and in the future, hospital officials said in a statement. With patients and caregivers at the center of this work, flexibility and ensuring the facility is built to meet how hospital care, hospital stays, and hospital visits will change is critical.

One example of how the new facility will be flexible is that all patient rooms will likely be able to be converted into ICU rooms if needed, the hospital said. All patient rooms will be light, bright, and welcoming, leading to a better patient experience. And post-COVID airflow will be improved to meet infection control best practices in patient care areas, and increased oxygen capacity will be added for the entire facility.

“Our community has supported us for over 100 years,” said Krikor Jansezian, COO of St. Vincent Healthcare. “We are proud to provide them with the highest quality care in our state, and are eager to serve them in a facility that addresses all of their health care needs in the most efficient, state-of-the-art setting.”

Before construction begins, many steps need to take place, including city approval of anticipated planning zoning variances, and final project approval from the Intermountain Healthcare Board of Directors. Once all approvals are received, it is anticipated that construction will take approximately fve years to complete.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0