$1,000 reward offered for information on moose poached near Lewistown
The Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers announced a $1,000 reward Thursday for information leading to a conviction for the poaching of a cow moose found dead south of Lewistown.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reported that a cow moose had been shot and left to rot on Sure Enough Road in the Little Snowy Mountains on Oct. 31 or Nov. 1.

The Montana BHA said in its announcement that the FWP offers only four moose tags a year in the area where the animal was killed, with a 10-year average of about three moose harvested every year. Thus, the animal’s death represents about a third of the annual moose harvest.

Anyone with information can call 1-800-TIPMONT. Callers will remain anonymous and any reward issued will be kept confidential.

In Nov. 2019, a tip to 1-800-TIPMONT led to the arrest of a 23-year-old Roundup resident, who was charged with two felonies and multiple misdemeanors stemming from the illegal killing of three bull elk.

