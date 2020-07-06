1 dead, 1 flown to Billings for treatment after crash on interstate near Big Timber

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man died and a woman was flown to a Billings hospital for treatment after a rollover crash Monday morning on the interstate near Big Timber ejected both of them from an SUV.

The Montana Highway Patrol believes the man was driving and that the woman was a passenger. Both were described as Montana residents.

"It appears that the driver and passenger were possibly wearing their seat belts, but it appeared they were wearing them incorrectly, which caused them to be ejected," MHP Trooper Wyatt Duncan said.

Multiple people witnessed the crash and called 911. Someone reached Sweet Grass County dispatch at about 10:35 a.m. and local first responders went out to the scene of the crash. The vehicle was eastbound on I-90 before it crashed.