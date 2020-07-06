1 dead, 1 flown to Billings for treatment after crash on interstate near Big Timber

A man died and a woman was flown to a Billings hospital for treatment after a rollover crash Monday morning on the interstate near Big Timber ejected both of them from an SUV.
The Montana Highway Patrol believes the man was driving and that the woman was a passenger. Both were described as Montana residents.
"It appears that the driver and passenger were possibly wearing their seat belts, but it appeared they were wearing them incorrectly, which caused them to be ejected," MHP Trooper Wyatt Duncan said.
Multiple people witnessed the crash and called 911. Someone reached Sweet Grass County dispatch at about 10:35 a.m. and local first responders went out to the scene of the crash. The vehicle was eastbound on I-90 before it crashed.
"It was reported that this vehicle was traveling at a relatively high rate of speed, they failed to negotiate a right-hand corner at approximately mile marker 370 just outside the Big Timber exit," Duncan said. "The vehicle entered the median and the driver attempted to correct back to the eastbound lanes. When he did that, he overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to rotate clockwise."
Duncan said the vehicle appears to have rolled multiple times and that it came to a stop on its roof in the median near westbound traffic.
The driver was confirmed dead at the scene of the crash. The woman was taken by Life Flight to a Billings hospital, Duncan said.
Duncan said that seat belts leave injury patterns when worn during a crash. According to the trooper there was some indication that the man and woman might have been wearing their seat belts under their arms instead of over their shoulders.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing. The trooper said he was investigating speed and drugs as possible contributing circumstances to the crash.
