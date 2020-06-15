1 dead, 1 injured in rollover crash near Bridger

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One woman is dead and a man is injured after a single-vehicle rollover crash happened north of Bridger on Monday.

It is the 11th fatality on Montana roadways since Friday, including the death of three children.

At about 9:45 a.m. on Monday a female driver was driving northbound on U.S. Highway 310 at mile marker 27 when, for "unknown reasons" the car "vaulted" over a pullout into a field, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Brandon Timm said.

The car collided with a barbed wire fence and then overturned several times. The driver and one male occupant were both ejected from the car, Timm said.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene, he said. The car came to a rest on its wheels.

The man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

All factors, including speed, alcohol and drugs are being investigated, but Timm said it is unknown at this time what may have caused the crash.

It is the 11th roadway fatality since Sunday. There have been 53 fatal crashes as of June 8 on Montana roadways, according to a MHP report.

