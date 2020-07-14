You are the owner of this article.
1 dead and 1 injured after rollover near Forsyth

One man is dead and another in the hospital after a rollover crash Tuesday morning near Forsyth, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

An SUV was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 near mile marker 100 when it came to a right-hand curve. The vehicle went off to the left side, and into the westbound section of the road. The driver, a 73-year-old man from Wisconsin, then took the vehicle back into the eastbound lane.

The driver then over corrected and rolled the vehicle through the median. The SUV came to a rest on the south shoulder of the eastbound land. The driver, who MHP reports was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

A passenger, a 21-year-old man from Arizona, was injured in the crash and transported to Rosebud Health Care Center in Forsyth.

According to MHP, speed is suspected as a factor in the crash.

Data compiled by the MHP shows that fatal crashes on the Montana’s interstates are up nearly 90% compared to last year.

