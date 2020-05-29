1 dead, others injured in Amtrak train crash on Hi-Line in Montana

One man is dead and multiple people are injured after an Amtrak passenger train hit a tractor near Bainville in Roosevelt County.
An Amtrak train carrying passengers collided with a John Deere tractor at mile marker 653 on Highway 2 shortly before 11 a.m., according to a press release from Roosevelt County's local emergency planning committee's Facebook page.
The man driving the tractor died on impact, the release states. The railroad crossing did not have crossing arms, according to Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Fredericks.
The county's Facebook page previously reported that 10 cars had derailed as a result of the crash.
"(The train) remained upright as it lost contact with the tracks," Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari said in an email.
All 64 passengers on the train had injuries, Fredericks said. Only minor injuries were reported.
There were also ten crew members on board, Magliari said.
Injured passengers were taken to Culbertson High School.
Transportation is being arranged for the passengers, Magliari said.
The Amtrak train 7 and 27 were connected and westbound from Chicago to Seattle and Portland.
Investigators with Amtrak and Burlington Northern Santa Fe were en route to the site Friday. The Montana Highway Patrol is also investigating the crash.
The train and the tracks were extensively damaged in the crash, Fredericks said.
"That line is shut down for a while," he said.
The line is closed for the investigation and any needed repairs to the track, Magliari said. The closure has delayed an eastbound train headed for Wolf Point.
The Montana Highway Patrol had not yet responded to a call for more information as of 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Roosevelt County asked people to avoid the area and asked motorists to take an alternate route.
