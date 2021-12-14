1 woman killed and a man hospitalized after I-90 rollover

A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a rollover crash in Sweet Grass County on Interstate 90 early Tuesday morning.

The two were traveling together in an SUV west on the interstate near Big Timber, according to a crash report from Montana Highway Patrol. The woman, a 33-year-old from Manhattan, Montana, was at the wheel when the Jeep Cherokee went off the right side of the road. She overcorrected causing the Jeep to overturn several times. The crash occurred east of Big Timber near mile marker 370 at around 4 a.m.

Neither the driver nor the passenger, a 25-year-old man from Billing, were wearing seat belts. Both were ejected. The woman was pronounced dead by the time first responders arrived. The man suffered life-threatening head trauma, MHP Trooper Brett Reisinger told The Gazette, and is being treated at a Big Timber hospital.

Although two semi-trucks are listed in the crash report, Reisinger said neither were involved in the crash itself. When the Jeep overturned, a short time passed and the two trucks ran over one of the occupants of the Jeep. A driver heading east on I-90 eventually reported the wreck.