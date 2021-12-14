10 horsepower limit proposed on boats using lower Boulder River from April 1-Sept. 30

The first proposal came at the request of landowner Tom Patterson, who said last year there were two “close calls” between jet boats and recreationists using the Boulder River in the summer of 2020. The landowners also said the narrow river has blind corners and is home to irrigation pumps, other nonmotorized boaters, anglers, swimmers, innertubers and livestock that present hazards to upstream powerboats.

Opponents had decried the petition as a way for landowners to restrict use of the river, chipping away at the state’s stream access law.

Phil Kilbreath of Fish, Wildlife & Parks enforcement division, told the commission in April that collisions between boats are more likely to occur on lakes. The main safety issue on rivers is people without life jackets falling out of boats. As a result, such petitions tend to be more of a social issue, Kilbreath added.

The Boulder is a narrow, rocky stream that drains from the Beartooth and Absaroka mountains. The waterway is a tributary to the Yellowstone River, entering near Big Timber.