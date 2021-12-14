10 horsepower limit proposed on boats using lower Boulder River from April 1-Sept. 30

For the second time in two years, a proposal to restrict motorboat use on the Boulder River in Sweet Grass County will work its way through the Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ rulemaking process.
This time, however, the proposal is to allow boats with up to 10 horsepower motors to use the river from its confluence with the Yellowstone River upstream to Natural Bridge from April 1 through Sept. 30. No motorboat use would be allowed on the river above Natural Bridge.
Previously, the rulemaking was geared to ban all motorized boat use. The new proposal, unanimously approved by the Fish and Wildlife Commission at its Tuesday meeting, now goes to the public for comment.
That first proposal was upended in April when a new Fish and Wildlife Commission tossed the issue back to an advisory group for reconsideration. The original motorboat ban was based on a petition from 47 Boulder River landowners.
“It was my recommendation and my motion that we actually form this working group when the petition was brought to us originally,” Commissioner Brian Cebull said.
Seeing the issue as precedent setting, since there are lots of rivers in Montana surrounded by private land, Cebull wanted to make sure all stakeholders had a chance to gather and mull the matter.
Pleased with the outcome, he added, “There was something for everyone in there.”
The new rule was opposed by the Sweet Grass County Conservation District and the Boulder River Watershed Association, said Dan Rostad, who was a member of the advisory group but works for the conservation district as watershed coordinator.
“The Boulder River is not the river for motorized watercraft,” he said in speaking for the groups. “It’s just too small.”
Montana Trout Unlimited supported the original petition banning motorboats. TU spokesman Clayton Elliott said the group is concerned about possible damage to riparian areas and aquatic life on the stream.
Big Timber resident Cliff Weller, who was also a member of the advisory group, supported the revised rule and suggested the closure include the Boulder River’s tributaries, an oversight corrected in an amended motion.
The first proposal came at the request of landowner Tom Patterson, who said last year there were two “close calls” between jet boats and recreationists using the Boulder River in the summer of 2020. The landowners also said the narrow river has blind corners and is home to irrigation pumps, other nonmotorized boaters, anglers, swimmers, innertubers and livestock that present hazards to upstream powerboats.
Opponents had decried the petition as a way for landowners to restrict use of the river, chipping away at the state’s stream access law.
Phil Kilbreath of Fish, Wildlife & Parks enforcement division, told the commission in April that collisions between boats are more likely to occur on lakes. The main safety issue on rivers is people without life jackets falling out of boats. As a result, such petitions tend to be more of a social issue, Kilbreath added.
The Boulder is a narrow, rocky stream that drains from the Beartooth and Absaroka mountains. The waterway is a tributary to the Yellowstone River, entering near Big Timber.
Public access points on its 20-mile lower section are limited, “making motorized boating a potentially viable means to gain access to portions of the river when conditions allow,” FWP wrote in notes provided to the commission in April. “Additionally, not all motorized boating uses traditional jets boats; emerging technologies such as electric kayaks could provide access to portions of the Boulder River currently inaccessible.”
About a year ago, a different Fish and Wildlife Commission approved a ban on motorboats on the Shields River, citing safety concerns after wardens had seen jet boats meeting that river’s 10 horsepower requirement. At the time, FWP’s enforcement staff said wardens were concerned new technology could increase speeds with 10 horsepower engines.
The Shields is also a small tributary to the Yellowstone River, located east of Livingston in Park County.
In 2020, commissioners rejected a request to allow hovercraft access along the Bitterroot and Clark Fork rivers near Missoula where boats are limited to 20 horsepower motors.
In 2017, the Fish and Wildlife Commission denied the "Quiet Waters" petition that would have banned motorized boats on several rivers. The proposal targeted the Yellowstone, Flathead, Marias, Stillwater, Sun, Teton, Bitterroot, Missouri, Swan and Whitefish rivers, with additional changes to several tributaries.