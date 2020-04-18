12-year-old Lincoln County boy found safe

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 12-year-old Lincoln County boy who was listed as missing and endangered was found safe Saturday night.

The Montana Department of Justice cancelled a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Caleb Krizan at about 6:51 p.m. Saturday, about five hours after the advisory was first issued.

Caleb was believed to be traveling with his grandmother, 54-year-old Rebecca Olney, in a light blue 2000 Ford Taurus with Montana disabled license plates CJB543.

The pair had been last heard from on Thursday evening and all contact had been lost before the advisory was issued.

Olney's medical history and need for medications had prompted concern that she and her grandson might be endangered, the original advisory said.

