12-year-old Lincoln County boy listed as missing, endangered

A 12-year-old Lincoln County boy is being listed as missing.

The Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued for Caleb Krizan, a 5-foot-5 white boy weighing 112 pounds. Caleb has blond hair, hazel eyes and a light complexion, according to the notice.

He was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt, a black zip-up hoodie and jeans. He's believed to be traveling in a light blue 2000 Ford Taurus with Montana disabled license plates CJB543.

Caleb is believed to be traveling with his grandmother, Rebecca Olney, 54. Olney is white, 5-foot-2 and weighs 245 pounds, the advisory notes. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a blue windbreaker and black sweatpants.

The pair was last heard from on Thursday evening and all contact has been lost.

Olney's medical history and need for medications has prompted concern that she and her grandson may be endangered, the advisory says.

Any information should be directed to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 406-293-4112, ext. 0, or dial 911.

The Montana Department of Justice issued the advisory Saturday at 2 p.m.

