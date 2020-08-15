121 new cases of COVID-19 in Montana, with 82 deaths

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana added 121 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, with another death bringing the statewide total to 82.

Data for the state of Montana shows that there are 1,453 active cases, the majority in Yellowstone and Big Horn counties, and virus has currently hospitalized 90 people. Since March, 5,659 residents in the state have contracted COVID-19, and 4,123 have recovered.

Although information from the state shows the 82nd death due to COVID-19 occurring in Big Horn County, Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson said it has been mistakenly attributed to the county.

“I think that it’s the fact that we have people who are tribal members, but live just over the border…Right now, we’re working to confirm where exactly this person lived,” she said.

Yellowstone County reported 23 new cases as of Saturday morning, bringing its total number of active cases to 603. Missoula County, where health officials confirmed that a second resident had died due to the virus Friday, added 22 new cases. Big Horn County tallied 18 new cases, and 212 active.

Gallatin County reported 11 new cases, and Flathead County added 10.