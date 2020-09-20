 Skip to main content
136 COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported Sunday in Montana; active cases at 2,335 statewide
topical alert top story

136 COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported Sunday in Montana; active cases at 2,335 statewide

{{featured_button_text}}

Sunday morning in Montana another 136 COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19 related death were reported, bringing the statewide active case total to 2,335 and the total number of people who have died to 157.

Over the last two weeks 40 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Montana.

A week ago Sunday the state had an active case total of 2,056 and two weeks ago the statewide active case total was at 1,904.

Since March, 10,299 people are confirmed to have had COVID-19 in Montana. Of those people, 7,807 are considered recovered, according to data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

The recent death was in Yellowstone County, where 57 people have now died as a result of COVID-19 related illness, according to the county health department.

RiverStone Health issued a press release Sunday morning with some information about the person who died.

On Friday, Sept. 18, a man in his 70s died at a Yellowstone County hospital "of COVID-19 related illness," according to the press release.

Statewide 104 people were hospitalized Sunday morning. The total number of people in Montana hospitalized because of COVID-19 is 570. 

Another 1,963 tests were recently processed, bringing the total number of Montana tests to 203,813.

Yellowstone County added the most cases Sunday with 44. The county has an active case total of 764 compared to 793 last Sunday and 781 two weeks ago. 

Cascade County added four cases for 267 active compared to 186 last Sunday and 174 two weeks ago.

Rosebud County added 26 cases for an active case total of 229 compared to 295 last Sunday and 218 two weeks ago.

Flathead County reported another 37 cases for a total of 214 active cases compared to 129 last Sunday and 149 two weeks ago.

Big Horn County added no new cases for an active case total of 108 compared to 128 last Sunday and 135 two weeks ago.

Other counties with new cases reported by the state Sunday include: 

  • Glacier with six (37 active)
  • Gallatin with four (66 active)
  • Roosevelt with four (99 active)
  • Park with two (14 active)
  • Valley with two (eight active)
  • Custer with one (26 active)
  • Fergus with one (five active)
  • Lewis and Clark with one (24 active)
  • Meagher with one (16 active)
  • Musselshell with one (seven active)
  • Sanders with one (four active)
  • Silver Bow with one (67 active)

According to the state's Joint Information Center, county, gender, age range and date reported for Sunday's cases is as follows:

County

Gender

Age Range

Date Reported

Cascade

M

20-29

09/19/2020

Cascade

M

60-69

09/19/2020

Cascade

F

20-29

09/19/2020

Cascade

F

10-19

09/19/2020

Custer

M

80-89

09/19/2020

Fergus

M

60-69

09/19/2020

Flathead

F

20-29

09/19/2020

Flathead

F

30-39

09/19/2020

Flathead

M

60-69

09/19/2020

Flathead

M

20-29

09/19/2020

Flathead

M

50-59

09/19/2020

Flathead

M

60-69

09/19/2020

Flathead

M

60-69

09/19/2020

Flathead

F

50-59

09/19/2020

Flathead

F

40-49

09/19/2020

Flathead

M

20-29

09/19/2020

Flathead

F

40-49

09/19/2020

Flathead

F

60-69

09/19/2020

Flathead

F

20-29

09/19/2020

Flathead

M

30-39

09/19/2020

Flathead

F

10-19

09/19/2020

Flathead

M

30-39

09/19/2020

Flathead

M

20-29

09/19/2020

Flathead

F

0-9

09/19/2020

Flathead

M

40-49

09/19/2020

Flathead

F

0-9

09/19/2020

Flathead

F

20-29

09/19/2020

Flathead

M

10-19

09/19/2020

Flathead

M

30-39

09/19/2020

Flathead

F

30-39

09/19/2020

Flathead

F

10-19

09/19/2020

Flathead

F

20-29

09/19/2020

Flathead

M

60-69

09/19/2020

Flathead

F

60-69

09/19/2020

Flathead

M

50-59

09/19/2020

Flathead

F

30-39

09/19/2020

Flathead

M

20-29

09/19/2020

Flathead

M

60-69

09/19/2020

Flathead

M

10-19

09/19/2020

Flathead

F

40-49

09/19/2020

Flathead

F

20-29

09/19/2020

Flathead

M

20-29

09/19/2020

Flathead

M

60-69

09/19/2020

Gallatin

M

30-39

09/19/2020

Gallatin

M

20-29

09/19/2020

Gallatin

M

40-49

09/19/2020

Gallatin

M

20-29

09/19/2020

Glacier

M

30-39

09/19/2020

Glacier

M

10-19

09/19/2020

Glacier

M

30-39

09/19/2020

Glacier

F

80-89

09/19/2020

Glacier

F

60-69

09/19/2020

Glacier

M

20-29

09/19/2020

Lewis and Clark

M

40-49

09/19/2020

Meagher

M

80-89

09/19/2020

Musselshell

M

40-49

09/19/2020

Park

M

60-69

09/19/2020

Park

F

30-39

09/19/2020

Roosevelt

M

60-69

09/19/2020

Roosevelt

F

70-79

09/19/2020

Roosevelt

F

20-29

09/19/2020

Roosevelt

M

40-49

09/19/2020

Rosebud

M

80-89

09/19/2020

Rosebud

F

40-49

09/19/2020

Rosebud

F

40-49

09/19/2020

Rosebud

M

30-39

09/19/2020

Rosebud

F

50-59

09/19/2020

Rosebud

F

30-39

09/19/2020

Rosebud

F

20-29

09/19/2020

Rosebud

F

30-39

09/19/2020

Rosebud

M

50-59

09/19/2020

Rosebud

M

10-19

09/19/2020

Rosebud

F

10-19

09/19/2020

Rosebud

M

0-9

09/19/2020

Rosebud

M

30-39

09/19/2020

Rosebud

M

30-39

09/19/2020

Rosebud

M

20-29

09/19/2020

Rosebud

M

60-69

09/19/2020

Rosebud

M

0-9

09/19/2020

Rosebud

F

0-9

09/19/2020

Rosebud

M

60-69

09/19/2020

Rosebud

F

30-39

09/19/2020

Rosebud

M

40-49

09/19/2020

Rosebud

F

40-49

09/19/2020

Rosebud

F

30-39

09/19/2020

Rosebud

M

30-39

09/19/2020

Rosebud

F

30-39

09/19/2020

Rosebud

F

30-39

09/19/2020

Sanders

M

40-49

09/19/2020

Silver Bow

F

30-39

09/19/2020

Valley

F

20-29

09/19/2020

Valley

M

40-49

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

F

30-39

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

M

20-29

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

M

40-49

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

F

20-29

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

F

20-29

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

M

20-29

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

M

10-19

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

M

40-49

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

M

30-39

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

F

0-9

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

M

10-19

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

F

30-39

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

M

50-59

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

F

40-49

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

M

60-69

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

F

50-59

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

F

10-19

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

F

60-69

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

M

30-39

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

F

30-39

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

M

50-59

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

F

20-29

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

M

40-49

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

F

50-59

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

M

0-9

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

F

40-49

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

F

20-29

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

F

60-69

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

M

20-29

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

F

40-49

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

F

20-29

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

M

30-39

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

F

10-19

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

M

80-89

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

M

30-39

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

F

60-69

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

M

40-49

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

F

30-39

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

F

50-59

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

M

50-59

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

F

30-39

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

M

20-29

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

M

40-49

09/19/2020

Yellowstone

M

70-79

09/19/2020

