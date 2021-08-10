150,000-acre Richard Spring fire approaches Ashland, Lame Deer; residents ordered to evacuate

The town of Lame Deer was asked to evacuate early Tuesday evening due to the Richard Spring fire burning in Rosebud County and on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation, according to a 6:50 p.m. announcement on social media from Northern Cheyenne Disaster and Emergency Services.

"To keep the residents safe we are asking that the people calmly take important belongings with them and proceed to the Busby Gym," the announcement said. "There will be a staging area at the Boys and Girls Club, Lame Deer for transportation."

At the time of the evacuation announcement, Northern Cheyenne DES reported the fire to be 3.5 miles from Lame Deer, and officials were expecting winds to shift this evening and begin blowing out of the north.

In the same announcement Northern Cheyenne DES reported that a second fire start in the Lynch Coulee area was pushing the fire southwest toward the Muddy Creek Hall and endangering westbound Highway 212 access.

Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton announced in a social media post at about 7:10 p.m. that extra resources and deputies from Cascade and Toole Counties would be assisting Gallatin County Sheriff's Office deputies with the evacuation.