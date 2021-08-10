150,000-acre Richard Spring fire approaches Ashland, Lame Deer; residents ordered to evacuate

The town of Lame Deer was asked to evacuate early Tuesday evening due to the Richard Spring fire burning in Rosebud County and on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation, according to a 6:50 p.m. announcement on social media from Northern Cheyenne Disaster and Emergency Services.
"To keep the residents safe we are asking that the people calmly take important belongings with them and proceed to the Busby Gym," the announcement said. "There will be a staging area at the Boys and Girls Club, Lame Deer for transportation."
At the time of the evacuation announcement, Northern Cheyenne DES reported the fire to be 3.5 miles from Lame Deer, and officials were expecting winds to shift this evening and begin blowing out of the north.
In the same announcement Northern Cheyenne DES reported that a second fire start in the Lynch Coulee area was pushing the fire southwest toward the Muddy Creek Hall and endangering westbound Highway 212 access.
Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton announced in a social media post at about 7:10 p.m. that extra resources and deputies from Cascade and Toole Counties would be assisting Gallatin County Sheriff's Office deputies with the evacuation.
Just a couple hours earlier, the Red Cross of Montana had announced that a shelter in Lame Deer at the Boys and Girls Club of the Northern Cheyenne Nation at 101 Cheyenne Ave. had been opened for people displaced by the fire. In an update at 7:20 p.m. the Red Cross announced it would be relocating its shelter at the Northern Cheyenne Tribal School in Busby. The school is located at 1 Campus Drive.
Earlier in the day residents of Ashland had been asked to evacuate. In a 5:23 p.m. update from Rosebud County DES the fire was reported to be 6 miles from Ashland.
The fire as of 5:23 p.m. was estimated at between 150,000 and 160,000 acres in size, making it the largest wildfire this fire season in Montana. The acreage estimate converts to between 234 and 250 square miles. The size estimate marks an increase of nearly 90,000 acres from the fire's Monday evening estimate of 63,000 acres. It's unclear to what extent the increased estimate of the fire is due to growth versus more accurate mapping.
Fire officials Tuesday morning had expected the fire to push to the south and east during the day, with the possibility of up to 30,000 acres in growth and a weather forecast showing potential for extreme fire behavior.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday that it had authorized funding to help fight the fire after receiving a request in the afternoon.
"At the time of the request, the Richard Spring Fire was threatening 1,881 primary homes and 209 secondary homes 8 miles southwest of Colstrip, and neighboring communities, affecting a population of 5,265," a press release from FEMA states. "The fire is also threatening critical infrastructure to include emergency facilities."
The fire has also prompted evacuation notices for those living on North Tongue River Road, along Highway 212 between Lame Deer and Ashland, Rabbit Town and the St. Labre campus.
Pre-evacuation notices were issued on Lower Rosebud Creek from Greenleaf Creek to Cherry Creek at about 5 p.m., according to Fulton, the Rosebud County sheriff.
Transportation out of Ashland is available at Cheyenne Depot II, at 2363 West US Highway 212.
Powder River County has designated Broadus Elementary School as another place for Ashland residents to stay during the evacuation, located at 518 Trautman Ave. in Broadus.
Officials closed Highway 39 to all traffic except emergency vehicles Tuesday. Highway 212 between Crow Agency and Broadus was also closed Tuesday afternoon to all traffic, according to an announcement from the Montana Department of Transportation, a stretch of road nearly 110 miles long.
The highway connecting Lame Deer and Colstrip has since been opened to limited traffic, according to an announcement from Fulton. The highway has been closed to traffic intermittently since the wildfire fire began, and could shut down again. Fulton told the public in an earlier announcement to keep the road clear for crew members.
“What we don't want are the sightseers, wannabe fireman or people who want to see the damage first hand, there will be plenty of time for that later,” Fulton wrote.
Efforts to suppress the Richard Spring fire started Sunday. It began about 10 miles north of the Northern Cheyenne Reservation’s border. The fire has destroyed at least four secondary structures, the Gazette previously reported, and resources committed to it include tankers, spotter planes, helicopters and ground crews.
BIA Forestry and Wildland Fire Management for the Northern Cheyenne Agency announced Monday that along with tribal crew members adding to the effort to douse the flames and build dozer lines, the tribal government established check points to cut down on traffic in the area.
Before Tuesday, the largest wildfire of the season in Montana was the PF fire, which started north of Hardin at the end of July, burned through nearly 66,000 acres before crews contained the blaze.
The Richard Spring fire has not resulted in any injuries, Rosebud County Public Information Officer Kourtney Haus said during the day Tuesday. She also added that there is not estimate on when the road closures would be lifted.
A type two incident command team is inbound to assume responsibility of controlling the fire, according to an update Tuesday morning from the National Interagency Fire Center.
Although towers of black smoke were visible from Colstrip, the town was not under any evacuation orders as of Tuesday afternoon, according Sheriff Fulton. Officials identified a coal seam as the cause of the fire in the Tuesday morning update.
Wildfires previously caused an evacuation of Ashland in 2020. In September of that year, flames burning through grassland, pines and junipers came within six miles of the small town, located just east of the Northern Cheyenne reservation.
Crews managed to completely surround a fire burning east of Billings Tuesday morning that briefly closed Interstate 90. The Montana Department of Transportation is still warning drivers of low visibility near mile marker 446, but Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator KC Williams said the fire was at least 50% contained.
Williams said first responders worked through the night and into the morning to prevent another closure to the interstate.
“Crews have built a fireline around the whole fire and are putting out hotspots in the area,” he said, and any smoke or flames that drivers may see do not pose any threat.
In Stillwater County, wildland firefighters had the 8,300-acre Trout Creek fire at 20% containment as of Monday evening, according to an update to the state’s wildfire database. The fire began Saturday east of Absarokee, and prompted evacuation warnings for residents in the area along Highway 419 between Grove Creek and Fiddler Creek roads. Officials lifted the warnings Monday afternoon.
Nearly all of Southeastern Montana will be under a red flag warning through 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to an announcement from the National Weather Service. High winds, low humidity and temperatures up to 90 degrees could bring disastrous conditions for firefighters in the region.