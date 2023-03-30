A 160-acre private inholding along the West Fork Madison River has been purchased by the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest in a unique collaboration.

Investors with the Bozeman-based Beartooth Group purchased the parcel along with two other nearby properties in 2021. The two other parcels, 141 and 124 acres, are downstream from the acreage acquired by the Forest Service.

The previous owners of the inholdings were a group of ranchers that utilized the land for grazing, according to Dale Olson, Madison District ranger. Trout Unlimited reached out to the Forest Service when the properties were first advertised, seeking to put them into public ownership, he said. But federal agencies can’t move quickly when land is for sale and will sometimes seek nonprofit conservation partners to help by purchasing the land and then selling it back to the government.

In this case, however, The Nature Conservancy contacted Beartooth Group who found investors willing to purchase the properties with the idea of eventually selling them all to the Forest Service. The first parcel was acquired with money from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

A forest information officer said the agency could not release the purchase price since it had not negotiated nor closed the sale. The buyer is identified in Montana Cadastral records as West Fork Madison Ranch LLC with a Ketchum, Idaho, mailing address.

Live Water Properties had listed the three parcels – 448 acres all together – for $2.8 million.

“Rarely does a ranch come to market that boasts such wonderful combinations of water features, privacy and thousands of acres of public land and wildlife,” Live Water wrote in its website advertisement for the land. “The West Fork Madison Homesteads is a wilderness that is almost impossible to replicate anywhere in the western United States. With the three homesteads having over six miles of combined forest service boundary, this ranch is a great access point for those who love to explore the backcountry.”

Other highlights of the property were its proximity to Ennis, 35 miles away, and Yellowstone National Park, 40 miles distant. It also includes nearly two miles of the West Fork, a major tributary of the world-renowned trout fishery the Madison River.

For the Forest Service and conservationists, the land deal helps remove private inholdings from the surrounding national forest while also guaranteeing there won’t be development in the wild country that’s home to everything from elk and wolves to grizzly bears and moose.

“This acquisition is a valuable addition to the Madison Ranger District, providing important aquatic and terrestrial wildlife habitat, as well as expanding what is a beautiful area for our public to access and enjoy,” Olson said in a forest Facebook post. “We really appreciate the Beartooth Group for their assistance and expertise in facilitating this purchase; it wouldn’t have happened without them.”

The post goes on to describe the area as important to recreationists and hunters: “The Gravelly Mountain Range is a popular area enjoyed by hikers, campers, horseback riders, hunters and anglers. The West Fork Madison properties are located just west of the Elk River Trailhead which is a common starting point for members of the public accessing National Forest System Lands. Several motorized trails begin at this trailhead and connect over 68 miles of trails in this area.”

The area is also becoming increasingly popular with snowmobilers, Olson added.

The Forest Service targeted the parcel farthest into the forest first in case it can’t raise funds to purchase the two other parcels, Olson noted.

“We are enormously grateful to the private investors that made this deal happen,” said Robert Keith, founder and managing principal of Beartooth Group, in a press release. “In a moment of conservation need, they stepped forward to save this property, with no expectation of a financial return. Their sole goal was to generate a return in the form of protected wildlife habitat and expanded public recreational access.”

Beartooth Group also noted the land “has unique ecological value given its location in an important corridor for wildlife moving through the Madison, Gravelly and Centennial mountain ranges. Many species of wildlife use the area seasonally as they come and go from Yellowstone National Park. This transaction is critical to the long-term conservation and protection of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.”

Last year, Beartooth Group helped protect 634 acres from subdivision at nearby Henry’s Lake that involved The Nature Conservancy. Then in March, the investment firm facilitated a sale to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to acquire two 50-acre islands in the Yellowstone River near Reed Point.

“The Beartooth Group has always been about finding creative financial tools to fund conservation solutions,” Keith told the Gazette in March.

The West Fork Madison land the Forest Service acquired was originally homesteaded by Robert L. Shackelford, with a patent issued in April 1920 by then President Woodrow Wilson.

According to a published death notice, the 67-year-old Shackelford died in 1922 in Butte, with his body returned to the home of his youth, Wellsville, Missouri, for burial. Other news articles identify him as a one-time probate judge of St. Louis County.