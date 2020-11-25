17-year-old killed in crash near Busby identified

The 17-year-old boy killed Saturday when his car struck a horse near Busby on Highway 212 has been identified.

Kean Ontiveros, a resident of Lame Deer, died of blunt force trauma, according to Big Horn County Coroner Daryl Nordquist.

He was traveling eastbound on the highway near mile marker 23, the Gazette previously reported. After hitting a horse that had wandered into the road, he went through a barbed fence and came to a stop several hundred yards away.

Two more vehicles would hit the horse’s dead body in the road, a crash narrative from the Montana Highway Patrol said, causing damage but no injuries. First responders found the vehicle driven by Ontiveros while investigating the two following crashes. Ontiveros was pronounced dead at the scene.

In an obituary posted online, he was remembered as “a quiet soul,” but hilarious when he did speak. Onitveros was enrolled at Lame Deer High School for his senior year, where he was preparing for the upcoming basketball season.