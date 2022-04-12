1962 Bighorn Canyon float trip memorialized in photos

Take a historical float down the Bighorn Canyon in an April 21 talk at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody, Wyoming.

At noon in the Coe Auditorium, historian Bob Richard will share photographs his father, Jack, took on a float trip in August 1962 down the Bighorn River. Construction on Yellowtail Dam began the following spring.

The free illustrated talk is part of the "Local Lore with Bob Richard" series, hosted and coordinated by the McCracken Research Library.

A lifelong Wyoming resident, Bob Richard’s varied experiences include working at guest ranches, guiding horse and hunting trips, ranching, and for 37 years owning and operating Grub Steak Expeditions from which he took thousands of visitors from around the world through Yellowstone and its ecosystem.

