$1M bail set in shooting deaths of brothers in Three Forks

BOZEMAN — Bail was set at $1 million Tuesday for a Three Forks man charged with killing two brothers during a weekend fight.

Zachary Eugene Norman, 24, made an initial appearance in Gallatin County Justice Court on two counts of deliberate homicide for the shootings early Saturday that killed Chase Estabrook, 32, of Butte and Brendan Estabrook, 31, of Three Forks.

He did not enter a plea.

His public defenders cited Norman's lifelong ties to Gallatin County, his completion of a hunter's safety course and other firearms training and his lack of criminal record in asking Justice of the Peace Bryan Adams to set bail at $10,000, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.

Adams followed the prosecutors' bail recommendation.

Witnesses told investigators that Norman was among a group of people who left a bar in Three Forks when it closed at 2 a.m. Saturday and went to someone's house.