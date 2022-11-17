$1M in funding awarded to preserve Montana sagebrush ecosystems

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has approved more than $1 million in spending on four Montana projects to restore and conserve sagebrush ecosystems.

The funding includes $500,000 for the Southwest Montana Sage Steppe Resiliency Project in Beaverhead County; $431,500 to maintain sagebrush cores in Montana's northern Great Plains; almost $98,000 for addressing threats to sagebrush in the Musselshell Plains; and $70,000 to treat Japanese brome on the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge.

For some of the projects this is the second year of funding. In Beaverhead County, for example, several government and nonprofit groups are working to remove 4,000 acres of conifers invading core sagebrush areas. The work includes restoration of 350 acres of habitat near Wisdom. Another 1,500 acres of invasive annual grasses near Red Rock Lakes National Wildlife Refuge will also be treated.

In Phillips, Valley and Blaine counties, private landowners are working with The Nature Conservancy and Pheasants Forever to deliver grazing systems on five ranches covering 54,713 acres. Conservation agreements with three other ranches covers 23,128 acres. Another 1,500 acres of marginal cropland will be restored to native vegetation along with 300 acres, or about 2 miles, of riparian areas.

In Fergus, Garfield, Petroleum, Musselshell and Golden Valley counties the Bureau of Land Management is working with nonprofits and landowners to provide conservation agreements on 48,897 acres, 1,500 acres of annual grass treatments, 1,000 acres of conifer removal and 400 acres of habitat restoration.

The Montana funding is only a portion of the $10 million in funding for fiscal year 2023 from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The money will support more than 50 projects in western states.

Projects were chosen to address threats to sagebrush by enabling stakeholders to work together. The work is focused on intact core sagebrush habitats, and then growing the cores outward to restore more degraded areas.

“Sagebrush country, which is a national treasure, supports American agriculture, outdoor recreation, and hundreds of species that live nowhere else in the world,” said Service Director Martha Williams, in a press release. “This ecosystem serves as the lifeblood for many rural and Tribal communities in the West.”

Spanning more than 175 million acres, sagebrush country is home to more than 350 species across the West, including pronghorn, elk, mule deer and greater sage grouse. America’s sagebrush ecosystem is the largest contiguous ecotype in the United States, comprising one-third of the land mass of the lower 48 states.

Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was appropriated $10 million per year for five years, to expand work with partners to conserve the sagebrush ecosystem.