2 at Women's Prison believed to have COVID-19, department says

Two inmates at the Montana Women’s Prison are presumed to have COVID-19, after the state began testing more than those people showing symptoms.

The women are presumed to have the disease, but their test samples are being forwarded to the state lab in Helena for confirmation, according to a press release from Department of Corrections spokeswoman Carolynn Bright.

The testing now underway is part of the department’s “sentinel” testing efforts to test more than just people showing symptoms. Sentinel testing, also called surveillance testing, is conducted widely on asymptomatic people to assess the likely spread of the disease among certain populations.

The department tested all 194 inmates at the facility after receiving the two presumed positive results. It also tested 48 staff members at the women’s prison. Those test results are pending.

RiverStone Health is now conducting contact tracing at the women’s prison, alongside prison clinical staff, the department said.