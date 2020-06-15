2 Billings teens who died in Big Horn County crash ID'd

The Big Horn County coroner's office has identified two teenagers who were killed in a single-vehicle rollover Sunday.
The victims are Elena Nelson, 17, of Billings, and James Coburn, 17, of Billings, said coroner Terry Bullis. The two were pronounced dead when law enforcement arrived to the scene of the crash.
The crash happened at mile marker 32 of Old U.S. Highway 87, said Montana Highway Patrol Trooper David Hankins.
The crash occurred between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m., but a more specific time is unknown, according to MHP. A passing motorist called in the crash just after 8 a.m.
According to a crash narrative, the car was driving eastbound on the highway when it gradually drove off the right side of road, hitting an embankment, which sent the car airborne.
Investigators don't know who was driving the vehicle, MPH states.
Upon landing, the car flipped multiple times, and both Nelson and Coburn were ejected from the car, Hankins said. It is believed neither were wearing seat belts.
The car came to a rest on the driver's side about 50 feet from where it ran off the road, he said.
Hankins said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not.
“There is palpable pain in this room, and it sits on both sides of the aisle,” the judge said before handing down the sentence.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!