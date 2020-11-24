2 detained for speaking Spanish settle border patrol lawsuit

O'Neill, and a supervisor who arrived later made it clear through words and actions that the women were not free to leave the convenience store parking lot, ACLU attorney Alex Rate wrote in the lawsuit.

"We stood up to the government because speaking Spanish is not a reason to be racially profile and harassed," Suda said in a statement provided by the ACLU. "I am proud to be bilingual, and I hope that as a result of this case CBP takes a hard look at its policies and practices. No one else should ever have to go through this again."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in its statement that its workers "are trained to enforce U.S. laws uniformly and fairly and they do not discriminate based on religion, race, ethnicity or sexual orientation."

It added that the settlement "is in no way intended to be, and should not be construed as, an admission of liability or fault on the part of the United States, its agents, servants, or employees, and it is specifically denied that they are liable to the plaintiffs."

The agency did not respond to emailed questions asking if O'Neill still works for the agency or faced any discipline related to the case. The agency and the women's lawyers did not disclose how much money would be paid in the settlement.