2 Hi-Line men fined, lose privileges for illegal outfitting

Jody K. Hansen,52, from Rudyard, pleaded guilty to two counts of outfitting without a license in Hill County recently, according to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

In 2019, wardens began investigating Dogwood Hunting, the private lands outfitting business run by Hansen south of Rudyard, under suspicion Hansen was illegally taking some of his hunting and fishing clients on related activities outside his private land.

During the investigation, wardens found that Hansen and his associate, Robert Spicher, 56, of Hingham, outfitted fishing trips along the Marias and Missouri rivers and hunts on adjoining private and public properties to pursue deer and waterfowl, for which they did not have the proper (off property) outfitting license.

Hansen was ordered to pay $2,760 in fines and restitution, lost his fishing privileges for six months, and hunting privileges for 12 months.

Spicher pleaded guilty to one count of guiding without a license. He was fined $135 and ordered to pay restitution of $100.

The investigation was a cooperative effort between wardens in FWP Regions 4 and 6. The Hill County Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case.

Anyone with information about crimes involving fish, wildlife or park regulations is encouraged to call FWP’s 24-hour wildlife tip line at 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668) or report to https://myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/tipmont. People providing information may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

