2 islands near Reed Point proposed for addition to FWP acreage

Two islands in the Yellowstone River totaling 107 acres and located west of Reed Point are proposed for purchase by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks through the Montana Natural Resource Damage Program.

A draft environmental assessment has been released outlining the proposed $140,150 purchase. Public comments on the Otter Creek Islands draft EA will be accepted through Oct. 28.

The complex would be acquired with the $12 million in restoration funds administered by the NRDP following the ExxonMobil Pipeline Co. July 1, 2011, Yellowstone River oil spill. Included in the property purchase are two approximately 50-acre parcels on islands in the Yellowstone River, just upstream of the Indian Fort fishing access site near Reed Point.

These islands would be the third such purchases with the oil spill restoration funds of island property on the Yellowstone River. In 2021, 45 acres of islands east of Reed Point were signed over to FWP for a remote fishing access site. Also in 2021, a grant to purchase the 288-acre Dover Islands for management by the Yellowstone River Parks Association was approved.

The islands near Reed Point are in a high-priority reach of the Yellowstone River for additional public access, according to FWP. In addition, the NRDP has goals to promote natural river functions and recruitment of large woody debris – typically cottonwoods – to the river during floods by securing cottonwood riparian areas that are exposed to natural riverine forces. Large woody debris is critical in a natural river system for healthy fish and wildlife habitat.

The NRDP proposes to fund FWP to purchase the islands from Otter Creek Ranch, LLC, in partnership with the Beartooth Group from Bozeman. FWP would hold title to and administer the property on behalf of the state of Montana. The islands would remain as an undeveloped area for wildlife habitat and provide recreational opportunities for the public such as boat-in angling, hunting, birdwatching and camping.

The Beartooth Group is a conservation real-estate firm. They focus on partnering with landowners and public agencies to craft unique solutions beyond the simple sale of ranch properties that meet landowner needs and result in conservation, increased public access and other benefits.

In this case, the Beartooth Group offered the sale of the Otter Creek Island parcels to NRDP and FWP in hopes of providing property to meet the programmatic needs of NRDP and access needs of FWP and the recreating public.

The environmental assessment can be viewed at: https://fwp.mt.gov/binaries/content/assets/fwp/news/public-notices/2022/region-5/otter-creek-islands-acquisition-draft-ea-september-28-to-october-28-2022-r5.pdf.

Physical copies of the draft EA may be obtained at the FWP office located at 2300 Lake Elmo Drive in Billings or requested in the mail by phoning 406-247-2940.

Written comments can be mailed to: Sean Flynn Padraig Cunneen, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Montana NRDP, 2300 Lake Elmo Drive P.O. Box 201425, Billings, MT 59105 Helena, MT 59620

Emailed comments can be sent to fwpregion5pc@mt.gov; please use subject: Otter Creek Islands.

Phone comments can be directed to Flynn at 406-431-6112, or NRDP's Padraig Cunneen at 406-565-6294.