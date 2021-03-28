2 killed in Saturday crash in Cascade County

A father and son were killed Saturday in a Cascade County car crash that hospitalized three other members of the same family.
The two people who died as a result of the crash, 35-year-old Tyler Weir and his 10-year-old son Wyatt, were identified in a press conference held Saturday afternoon by Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter.
Tyler Weir was both a vice commander with Cascade County Search and Rescue and a master sergeant with 13 years of experience with the Montana Air National Guard. His wife and Tyler's mother, 36-year-old Jennifer Weir, is also a Cascade County Search and Rescue member and is a secretary for the search and rescue board of directors.
Prior to the crash the Weir family had been heading back to Great Falls to assist with a search and rescue mission that morning, according to a social media post by Cascade County Search and Rescue.
Jennifer Weir remained hospitalized at Benefis Health System hospital as of Slaughter's Saturday press conference and was in what he described as "serious" condition. Two other children that were in the car when it crashed, a 6-year-old girl and a 8-year-old boy, were both life flighted to the Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and were in "critical condition" according to the sheriff.
Flanked by Montana Air National Guard Col. Trace Thomas and Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Perry Woodland, Slaughter provided an update on the other members of the family and discussed his priorities as the investigation continues.
"We know that the investigation is in good hands right now with the Montana Highway Patrol," he said. "Right now it's important that we're going to help take care of the families involved. I've been in contact with all of the next of kin myself making arrangements and helping them out."
Slaughter also asked that people keep the family and others affected in their thoughts and prayers. Additionally he said it was important to support the members of the Montana Air National Guard and search and rescue volunteers affected as well as the deputies, detention officers and other members of the sheriff's office who may be grieving.
The sheriff said that meetings had already taken place and chaplains were involved.
The crash was reported at 8:45 a.m. Saturday near mile marker 82 on U.S. Highway 89 between Great Falls and Belt.
A crash narrative provided Saturday by the Montana Highway Patrol describes how a 2007 Jeep Commander with five people in it was struck broadside by a semi tractor trailer when the 35-year-old man driving the SUV attempted a U-turn. The SUV had been stopped on the westbound shoulder prior to the collision.
The crash sent the SUV off the roadway and down an embankment before it landed on its wheels in a field.
Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt, according to MHP. The initial report did not indicate that alcohol, drugs or speed were suspected factors. Road conditions at the time of the crash were dry, according to MHP.
News of the fatal crash has prompted condolences from other first responder organizations in the state, including the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, which is the largest search and rescue agency in Montana.
Early Sunday that agency used its social media page to share an image of the Cascade County Search and Rescue emblem with a black stripe across it. The image was accompanied by the following message: "We are so saddened to hear about the loss Cascade County Search and Rescue endured yesterday. We know volunteers are the life of Search and Rescue and cannot fathom the pain their team is feeling. We share your grief and are mourning with you."