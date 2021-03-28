2 killed in Saturday crash in Cascade County

"We know that the investigation is in good hands right now with the Montana Highway Patrol," he said. "Right now it's important that we're going to help take care of the families involved. I've been in contact with all of the next of kin myself making arrangements and helping them out."

Slaughter also asked that people keep the family and others affected in their thoughts and prayers. Additionally he said it was important to support the members of the Montana Air National Guard and search and rescue volunteers affected as well as the deputies, detention officers and other members of the sheriff's office who may be grieving.

The sheriff said that meetings had already taken place and chaplains were involved.

The crash was reported at 8:45 a.m. Saturday near mile marker 82 on U.S. Highway 89 between Great Falls and Belt.

A crash narrative provided Saturday by the Montana Highway Patrol describes how a 2007 Jeep Commander with five people in it was struck broadside by a semi tractor trailer when the 35-year-old man driving the SUV attempted a U-turn. The SUV had been stopped on the westbound shoulder prior to the collision.

The crash sent the SUV off the roadway and down an embankment before it landed on its wheels in a field.