 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
$2 million in spending tied to Mount Rushmore July event

$2 million in spending tied to Mount Rushmore July event

{{featured_button_text}}
Keystone | Mount Rushmore

A group of Trump supporters gathered near the area where protesters of the state visit by President Donald J. Trump stopped traffic up to Mount Rushmore National Memorial on Friday, July 3, 2020.

 Jeff Easton, Rapid City Journal

KEYSTONE, S.D. — South Dakota tourism officials estimate the Mount Rushmore Independence Day event last July generated $2 million in direct spending for the state's economy.

Deputy tourism director, Wanda Goodman, recently told the state Tourism Advisory Board the July 3 event also generated $22 million in advertising value for South Dakota because of media coverage.

President Donald Trump was present for the celebration in the Black Hills when attendees signed up for a ticket lottery.

Based on applications for tickets, tourism officials say 10% of the event attendees were Black Hills residents and each spent about $54 per day; 22% of those present were from other parts of South Dakota and each spent about $115 per day; and 68% of those attending the event were from out of state, with each spending about $120 per day, the Black Hills Pionee r reported.

The cost to stage the event, including $350,000 for fireworks, was about $1.5 million.

Tourism officials said Google searches for Mount Rushmore reached an all-time high and web traffic for TravelSouthDakota.com saw an increase of 872% compared to July 3-4, 2019.

Photos: Trump visits Mount Rushmore for fireworks

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News