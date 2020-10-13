$2 million in spending tied to Mount Rushmore July event

KEYSTONE, S.D. — South Dakota tourism officials estimate the Mount Rushmore Independence Day event last July generated $2 million in direct spending for the state's economy.
Deputy tourism director, Wanda Goodman, recently told the state Tourism Advisory Board the July 3 event also generated $22 million in advertising value for South Dakota because of media coverage.
President Donald Trump was present for the celebration in the Black Hills when attendees signed up for a ticket lottery.
Based on applications for tickets, tourism officials say 10% of the event attendees were Black Hills residents and each spent about $54 per day; 22% of those present were from other parts of South Dakota and each spent about $115 per day; and 68% of those attending the event were from out of state, with each spending about $120 per day, the Black Hills Pionee r reported.
The cost to stage the event, including $350,000 for fireworks, was about $1.5 million.
Tourism officials said Google searches for Mount Rushmore reached an all-time high and web traffic for TravelSouthDakota.com saw an increase of 872% compared to July 3-4, 2019.
Photos: Trump visits Mount Rushmore for fireworks
Fireworks attendees enter Mount Rushmore grounds
U.S. Army wears masks
Security checks
Crowd grows in size
No mask mandate
Police, Secret Service convene
Park official kicks off the show
Pegasus plays
Roosevelt speaks
No social distancing
Standing room only
Hoop dancer performs
Indigenous representation at Mount Rushmore
Trump supporters fly the flags
Air Force One flies over the crowd
Marine One takes a turn
Marine One flyover
Marine One flyover
Marine One flyover
Homemade signs
Noem's family takes a seat
Trump's family appears
Trump's side of the stage
Thune and Rounds appear with "thumbs-up"
POTUS and FLOTUS
Trumps
Trumps
Trumps
Trumps
National Anthem
National Anthem
Flyovers
Flyovers
Flyovers
Applause
Trump's side of the stage
Flyovers
Noem speaks
Secretary of Interior gives an address
Trump talks
Fireworks
Fireworks
Fireworks
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!