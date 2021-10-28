2 more ranches given free bull elk tags for providing public access

Despite the fact that Montana’s general rifle season is almost a week old, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved two more public elk hunting access agreements for landowners during its Thursday meeting.
Under the program the Cowan Ranch, located south of Havre, was granted four free either-sex elk permits and will choose another four Hunting District 690-20 elk permit holders to hunt. The ranch will also allow the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks to choose 16 antlerless elk hunters for the 67,000 acres Cowan Ranch enrolled in the program. The ranch also participates in the state’s Block Management Program.
The other agreement will give the K Bar K Ranch east of Grass Range one free either-sex elk license and allow the ranch to pick one other either-sex elk permit holder to hunt on 4,300 acres of the ranch. In addition, the ranch will allow the department to pick two either-sex permit holders from a list of applicants.
These are the 12th and 13th such agreements approved this year for a program that was modified by the legislature this past session making them more attractive to landowners. For the previous two decades the program has been in effect, only a few landowners have participated.
Region 3 Commissioner Pat Byorth questioned why the commission was approving the agreements at such a late date, given that the hunters have to notify the landowners 10 days in advance, meaning a short window for hunting.
“I would ask again … that the department come up with a set of rules and a policy so that these aren’t being presented to us at the 11th hour … well after the general season starts,” Byorth said.
FWP Director Hank Worsech said he didn’t see how the department could deny the applicants and assured the commissioners the agency is working to develop a better process for applicants next year.
Commissioner Brian Cebull, who represents Region 5 in Billings, said he would like to see a report from FWP next year detailing the participants in the program, their hunting success and any problems.
Marcus Strange, of the Montana Wildlife Federation, echoed concerns about a report to help the public better understand the program.
Thomas Baumeister, of the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, said the current agreements lack specificity when it comes to who the landowners can give the tags to.