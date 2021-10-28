2 more ranches given free bull elk tags for providing public access

Despite the fact that Montana’s general rifle season is almost a week old, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved two more public elk hunting access agreements for landowners during its Thursday meeting.

Under the program the Cowan Ranch, located south of Havre, was granted four free either-sex elk permits and will choose another four Hunting District 690-20 elk permit holders to hunt. The ranch will also allow the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks to choose 16 antlerless elk hunters for the 67,000 acres Cowan Ranch enrolled in the program. The ranch also participates in the state’s Block Management Program.

The other agreement will give the K Bar K Ranch east of Grass Range one free either-sex elk license and allow the ranch to pick one other either-sex elk permit holder to hunt on 4,300 acres of the ranch. In addition, the ranch will allow the department to pick two either-sex permit holders from a list of applicants.

These are the 12th and 13th such agreements approved this year for a program that was modified by the legislature this past session making them more attractive to landowners. For the previous two decades the program has been in effect, only a few landowners have participated.