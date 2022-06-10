2 people suffer minor injuries after cow moose charges

Two people received relatively minor injuries Wednesday in a surprise close encounter with a moose in Big Sky.

A group of seven people were walking between Turkey Leg and Sitting Bull roads at Big Sky Resort about 10 a.m. when they were charged by a cow moose. Two people in the group, a woman and a man, received minor injuries.

A game warden with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks responded and interviewed several people who had recently seen a cow moose and a calf in the area. It’s likely the moose was acting in defense of the calf, which is normal. FWP staff will monitor moose activity in the area, but no further management action is planned at this time.

Moose are common in southwest Montana and can be defensive and dangerous in surprise close encounters with people or dogs. This is especially true of cow moose with calves. Keep these precautions in mind to avoid negative encounters with moose:

• Be aware of your surroundings and be especially careful around creeks and in areas with dense brush.

• Travel in groups whenever possible and make noise to alert animals to your presence.

• If you encounter a moose, give it lots of space and don’t approach it. Always keep dogs under control.

• If a moose charges or chases you, take cover behind something solid, such as a tree.

• In some situations, bear spray has been known to be an effective defense tool in moose encounters.

