2 women killed, 2 men hurt in weekend crash in central Montana

LEWISTOWN — Two Great Falls women were killed and two men were injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in central Montana over the weekend, Judith Basin County Coroner Dick Brown said.

The crash happened at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 87 near Stanford, the Montana Highway Patrol said.

The SUV went off the road and into a ditch as it was traveling downhill, the patrol said. The SUV rolled and all four occupants were ejected, ABC Fox Montana reports.

Cheyenne Auterson, 26, died at the scene and Amanda P. Ricketts, 25, was pronounced dead at the hospital in Great Falls, Brown said in a statement Sunday.

Two men were taken to the hospital in Great Falls by ambulance. Their names and conditions were not released.

