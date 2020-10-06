2 Wyoming residents injured in small plane crash in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Authorities in Colorado have identified the pilot and passenger who were injured in a small airplane crash and fire over the weekend.

The Delta County sheriff's office said Tyler Beyer, 35, was flying the Cessna twin-seater airplane with his spouse Jessica Beyer, 33 on Sunday when they crashed around noon, The Daily Sentinel reported.

Witnesses told authorities that the plane was experiencing what sounded like engine problems before it crashed near Ward Creek Reservoir, about 20 miles east of Grand Junction.

Deputies, the Delta County Ambulance District and the Cedaredge Fire Department responded to the scene.