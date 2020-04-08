2 Yellowstone County COVID-19 patients released from Billings hospitals

Details have been released about the treatment and release of two COVID-19 patients who relied on Billings hospitals for care.
Five people remain hospitalized in Yellowstone County due to COVID-19, according to the press release issued Wednesday morning by RiverStone Health.
One of the patients who was released was described as a person in their 50s who "was critically ill with COVID-19 complications" when they arrived at the Billings Clinic in March.
The person was first hospitalized in late March, admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, and was put on a ventilator. They spent less than two weeks at the hospital before being discharged on Sunday.
The other patient who has been released, was an 80-year-old Yellowstone County man, was cared for at St. Vincent Healthcare. He was released April 2 after spending a week in the hospital.
He had been dealing with respiratory illness for two weeks before arriving at the hospital. The man had underlying health conditions, but did not require ventilation. He was no longer contagious when he was discharged from the hospital, according to the press release.
Infection control and public health nurses will continue to monitor both patients, the press release says.
The press release was issued by Donna Healy, a spokesperson for RiverStone Health and the Unified Health Command. The press release also included contact information for communications staff at the Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare
As of Wednesday morning, Montana was reporting a total of 332 cases, six deaths, 31 hospitalizations and 135 recoveries.
The Unified Health Command, made up of RiverStone Health, Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services, helps coordinate the county’s health care crisis response. If you think you have a respiratory illness, please follow this UHC advice:
- If you are sick and have mild symptoms, stay home and self-isolate.
- If you are sick enough that you would normally go to the doctor, call ahead to your healthcare provider for instructions.
- To avoid spreading respiratory illnesses, please do not show up at a clinic, hospital, or testing site without calling in advance for instructions. A physician’s order is required for testing.
To reduce risks of respiratory illness, including COVID-19:
- Wash your hands thoroughly and often.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Follow the statewide stay at home order and only leave for essential services.
- Avoid large crowds, especially in enclosed spaces.
- Cover your coughs or sneezes with your sleeve or the inside of your elbow.
- Maintain social distance to avoid possible exposure to viruses.
- Avoid handshakes and hugs.
- Frequently clean high-touch surfaces in your home or workplace. Disinfect doorknobs, handles, keyboards, railings, remote controls, tabletops and counters
In this Series
Here's how the coronavirus has progressed in Montana and Wyoming
-
Fort Peck tribes report 2 COVID-19 cases
-
1,000 masks disappear from Wyoming hospital overnight; hospital unsure what happened
-
2 Yellowstone County COVID-19 patients released from Billings hospitals
- 124 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.