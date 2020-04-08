2 Yellowstone County COVID-19 patients released from hospitals

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Details have been released about the treatment and release of two COVID-19 patients who relied on Billings hospitals for care.

Five people remain hospitalized in Yellowstone County due to COVID-19, according to the press release issued Wednesday morning by RiverStone Health.

One of the patients who was released was described as a person in their 50s "was critically ill with COVID-19 complications" when they arrived at the Billings Clinic in March.

The person was first hospitalized in late March, admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, and was put on a ventilator. They spent less than two weeks at the hospital before being discharged on Sunday.

The other patient who has been released, was an 80-year-old Yellowstone County man, was cared for at St. Vincent Healthcare. He was released last Thursday after spending a week in the hospital.

He had been dealing with respiratory illness for two weeks before arriving at the hospital. The man had underlying health conditions, but did not require ventilation. He was no longer contagious when he was discharged from the hospital, according to the press release.

Infection control and public health nurses will continue to monitor both patients, the press release says.