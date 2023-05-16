Investigators have identified the young Billings man killed in a crash while driving a stolen pickup truck south of Columbus May 11.

The driver was 20-year-old Brayden Hammill, Park County Coroner Al Jenkins said Tuesday.

The death remains under investigation by the coroner’s office, the Montana Highway Patrol, the state Division of Criminal investigation, and the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 11, the county sheriff received a call about a Ford F350 pickup stolen from a property on Stockade Road in Sweet Grass County. A deputy spotted a truck with the description driving north on Montana Highway 78 between Absarokee and Columbus.

The deputy tried to pull over the driver of the truck, but the truck sped away going off the highway at Whitebird Creek Road. The truck overturned and the driver, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

Because the death occurred while Stillwater authorities were attempt to make a traffic stop, the state DCI will conduct the investigation, said county Sheriff Charles Kem.