2020 wildfire season caused most structure loss in Montana since 2012

"That causes structure loss, 90% of homes burned down, is ember transport," she said. "What actually causes a whole home to burn down are all these tiny little matchsticks flying through the sky, again, well in advance of a wildfire front."

Homeowners can help

Reducing combustible surfaces around the home from exposure to those embers should be the major objective for homeowners, according to Barrett. Removing dead vegetation from the roof, clearing gutters and removing combustible vegetation from close proximity to a home are all steps that can contribute to reducing that risk. "That takes the larger, ominous threat out of the equation. You're dealing with embers now," she said.

Location isn't insignificant, but Barrett believes that mitigation measures, including home design and material selection are far more effective than many people realize.

"A lot of it's how your home is built. What kind of materials are in it. Is it built entirely of wood with a wood deck and a wood roof and placed inside a dead forest? It shouldn't come as a shock if that home burns down," Barrett said. "The other thing is once a home starts to burn down, you know, think about what a home is. It's largely a bunch of petroleum-based products wrapped in wood. So, that home is incredibly susceptible to ignition."